The Shanghainese scholar has been detained and silenced for speaking against the CCP in Beijing and its legislature for the apparent blundering in the coronavirus pandemic, and declaring the right to freedom of speech.

For the communists in China, any citizen asking for free speech is one of the most dislike demands for the party which prefers that its actions not be questioned, especially writing letters that are not approved by the leadership when expressing discontent on the coronavirus topic.

The report about his abduction was confirmed last Sunday night. The South China Morning Post reported, citing multiple sources. According to the SCMP, Scholar Zhang Xuezhong was taken without his consent in his residence in Shanghai. He posted a letter on WeChat last Saturday that contained statements addressing the National People's Congress on the eve when the Chinese Communist Party prepares to discuss issues in two weeks.

A comment by Wen Kejian, a political analyst and a close friend of Zhang said,"He was taken away on Sunday night. Three police cars came to his house."

Another of Zhang's friends also said that he had been taken by authorities as well. This friend mentioned that he was already prepared for the consequences of the letter.

Before Zhang, many dissenters disappeared after questioning the CCP in Beijing for its policies. One of those was Ai Fen who soon disappeared after not following the CCP.

The ardent secrecy and revisionism of the facts from the first coronavirus outbreak is done by Beijing, even blaming the US Army and other countries as the outbreak is taken advantage of.

Zhang, 43, added to his letter,"The best way to fight for freedom of expression is for everyone to speak as if we already have freedom of speech."

After the alleged abduction of Zhang, the Shanghai Police were reached for comment, but they were not reachable.

He is known for his harsh commentary of the politics and legal system saying that the CCP is a backward way of government and the communist system is flawed, stressing on the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From its beginning in Wuhan during late December, evidence points that it actually started as early as October which has sickened and killed many people all over the globe. Suspicion over China's involvement is higher than ever.

Dr. Li Wenliang was the catalyst that spurred more call for freedom of speech in February. He gave the first warning of the coronavirus to his co-doctors in December, and was rounded up with eight others spreading rumors by the CCP and abducted as well.

Later the CCP demanded that he sign a paper under threar to toe the line according to what they want. Soon after, he died because he was infected by the coronavirus.

Zhang wrote,"Twenty-two days before the [lockdown to contain the outbreak] in the city, Wuhan was still investigating and punishing citizens who had disclosed the epidemic, including Dr Li Wenliang ... showing how tight and arbitrary the government's suppression of society is."

He added that the CCP shard information about COVID-19 with the US, but keep Chinese citizens in the dark.

Trump's claim and the Five Eyes report infuriated China who denied having a hand in the COVID-19 pandemic. China also denied keeping important information.

Where is Zhang? Is the detained Shanghainese scholar alive? He was recently release after the Sunday abduction according the SCMP.

