The narrative by China has been heard all over the globe. However, there is a rumple in the story of its origin since there is a reported COVID-19 case in a French hospital last December 27. This is way before it got detected on December 31.

As of press time, the recorded number of coronavirus cases is at 3,646,834 with 252,442 worldwide death toll. In France, there are 169,462 cases, and 25,201 deaths so far.

One of the odd things is that the recorded official beginning of the virus spread is on December 31, when they discovered the virus in a Wuhan wet market. If the Wuhan wet market is where the virus got out, then how was the virus discovered in France?

Discovery in a French hospital

When a French hospital went about testing old samples of pneumonia patients, one of the old samples was that of a male with classic signs of the coronavirus, dated back on December 27, 2019.

This is was almost a month before the government had confirmed its initial coronavirus positives.

According to Dr. Yves Cohen, head of resuscitation at the Avicenne and Jean Verdier hospitals in the northern suburbs of Paris, he reported to BFM TV that retests were done on 24 samples of patients who had treatment in December then January but did not have the flu.

These were one of the symptoms that marked infected patients of the coronavirus when it was first discovered.

All collected samples were to detect the flu using a PCR test, which is the same process to detect the coronavirus in infected host cells. To be sure of an accurate result, they were done several times with no errors.

The death toll in France since the coronavirus landed there is almost 25,000 since March 1. Records state that the first COVID-19 cases were reported on January 24, in which the two confirmed patients are from Paris and one in the south-western city of Bordeaux.

The critical importance of how the coronavirus spread

Knowing patient zero is a crucial matter to determine how to trace the movement of the virus. One problem is that it is too early to know whether the patient was France's "patient zero."

According to gathered records, the patient did survive and that made it imperative to trace the source of the contamination to know more about the virus.

The patient was sick for more than two weeks. His two children got infected. Luckily, his wife, who is employed in a supermarket, was free of the virus.

Dr. Cohen added that the patient was not aware of the infection at all. Bits and pieces of the story were pieced together. He did not go anywhere except contact with his wife and nothing else.

The story got patched up more when the wife mentioned working near a sushi stand, with co-workers of Chinese origin. These individuals were not asked if they went to China, which is a matter for local health officials to dig into more.

Dr. Cohen commented if the wife was asymptomatic. He said that the male might be patient zero, though there may be more. He added that the negative PCRs for pneumonia is to be checked to confirm iff the virus have been going around.

Does this prove that China lied? This surprising news about the discovery of the virus from December 27 of COVID-19 needs to be traced.

