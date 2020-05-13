Amid the continuous effect that the coronavirus pandemic has caused families around the world, there is a letter that allegedly came from California authorities noting they will deny state assistance benefits to any residents that do not undergo COVID-19 testing.

The letter also stated that parents who do test positive for the disease will be separated from their coroanvirus-free children. The kids will be placed into temporary foster care until the recovery of their parents.

Fake news regarding coronavirus testing

Snopes reported that earlier this year, a letter went around on various social media platforms, which looked to be released by the California Health and Human Services Agency, Department of Social Services (CDSS). The letter itself quickly circulated online through various media and contained information that affected state benefits recipients.

The document contained a fake signature of Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary for the state's Health and Human Services Agency. It also included an authentic-looking letterhead from the CDSS and had the correct numbers for reference.

It read that coronavirus testing is declared mandatory for household members that are receiving assistance. Also stated in the fraudulent message is that the testing will be free of charge and even included a fake website where residents could register.

According to Merced Sun-Star the notice gave residents until June 1 to get tested, and failure to do so would result in the denial of their state assistance benefit starting July 1 until they comply with the requirements. It also gave instructions that you can get tested in any of the various sites in Merced County, California, between Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The document further stated that if a household member tested positive for coronavirus, any child below 18 years old that lived with them and tested negative for the virus would be taken by the Humans Services Agency of Merced County and transferred over to foster care up until the point their parent or guardian recovers from the disease.

Official agencies release their statement

The CDSS has announced its take on the matter by saying the letter is false and that all members will receive their benefits whether or not they have been tested and that children will never be taken from their parents or guardians other than in the case of abuse or neglect.

While the letter provides a link to a website that citizens can register for the testing, it leads to Logistics Health Incorporated, which provides healthcare services to government and commercial organizations. The "About LHI link, however, redirects you to LogisticsHealth, which a different site.

The CDSS also reassured residents that their health status would never be requested by state departments and county human services departments for their health status for the sake of receiving benefits.

The state and Merced Country officials advise residents to disregard the letter should it show up on their feed. And if there is any information regarding the source of the letter, residents are asked to contact CDSS.

