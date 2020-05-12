If these 7 signs are noticed and children are visibly uncomfortable, that might indicate that a child might be sickened by the COVID-19.

During the pandemic, children were rarely afflicted and only a few were counted. But, the coronavirus is changing and children can get sick from COVID-19. In New York City, more than a dozen kids from 2 to 15 years old were sick with the Kawasaki disease that may be connected to the coronavirus.

It also happened in the UK, so there is a need to address this concern. If these signs are seen, check the child as soon as possible.

1. Rashes on torso and groin.

If children have rashes on the torso and groin, have it checked and do not wait.

This might be the Kawasaki disease which has symptoms of having rashes in the groin or the torso. According to Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner of the New York City Health Department's Division of Disease Control, this is prevalent in more than half of the children in hospitals who were treated for COVID-19. Do not take this for granted, and see a specialist immediately and take precautions not to get infected.

2. Excessive vomiting.

If children are vomiting too much, and with other symptoms, better get in touch to have them checked.

Daskalakis observed that more than 7 of the 15 children in hospitals were throwing up constantly when getting treated.

3. Stomach ache.

In China, many patients were complaining of abdominal pain that might be caused by gastrointestinal issues.

With more children getting admitted, more symptoms are noticed like abdominal pain caused by gastrointestinal conditions brought about by the coronavirus. More than 7 of the 15 patients had this when hospitalized.

4. Diarrhea.

If children complain of diarrhea that might be a sign of the coronavirus, which should be attended to.

Add diarrhea to the list which included stomach aches and vomiting. If these are happening at the same time, go see a doctor. Do not forget the Kawasaki disease, and diarrhea are suffered by half of the children admitted.

5. Persistent high fever.

Fevers are natural and they subside, but if a high fever is persistent then it will not be a good sign at all, have hit checked.

Children who have a persistent fever for 3 days in a row, with a temperature of 102.2 may also have the Kawasaki disease.

6. Difficulty in breathing.

This will be a dangerous sign to come across when children need to be using a respirator.

A few of the children admitted were diagnose with coronavirus and had hard breathing. This is because the virus infected the part of the lungs that provide oxygen for the body. Alveoli are getting infected by the coronavirus that latched on the ACE2 protein.

This began infection, causing pus and inflammation that blocks the airways. The inside is filled with liquid that prevents air from nourishing the system. At this point, the child cannot breathe and will need a breathing machine.

If any of the hands and feet are swollen, this is will not be a good symptom either, have the child sent to a doctor.

Watch out for this symptom of the Kawasaki disease when hands and feet swell, according to the Mayo Clinic. But this is not related to the COVID-19, but it can be a symptom.

If these 7 signs or any are noticed, it might be COVID-19 and act fast to save the child's life.

