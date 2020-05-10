An antibody test that has results of 99% per cent in detecting coronavirus anti-bodies will be available for use in Europe soon. Once out, this will be useful in a post lockdown scenario.

With the lack of an antivaccine for the coronavirus, antibody tests can detect if the person has encountered the coronavirus before.

Based on the reports the test given is accurate enough to be used for the general public, unlike the Chinese testing kits that have proved faulty and inaccurate.

This test has been certified for use and will be used by countries that need testing terribly, especially with the unwieldy temperament of coronavirus infections.

The antibody testing kit

One of the companies that spearheaded the drive to detect how far the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed is Global diagnostics specialists Abbott that has a UK branch in Maidenhead.

According to the manufacturer of the antibody testing kits with the checking and certification of their testing kits, there will be millions of the laboratory-based lab tests ready to be sent to Europe by May's end.

Abbott's diagnostic test kit is completely tested and inspected for use by authorities responsible for giving the okay signal.

These tests will be given the CE mark as proof that it has conformed to strictest European standards in detecting the antibodies needed to fight off COVID-19.

According to Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading made the observation. The antibody test developed comes at a significant time when it is crucial.

If anyone is not yet familiar how the test works, it will look for antibodies that are made from an immune response, if the body systems have been in contact with the coronavirus. But the catch is that it cannot tell if there is immunity or not.

At best, the testing kit will tell if there are antibodies that can be harvested for convalescent plasma.

One is cautioned not to think that antibodies will not grant immediate immunity from the coronavirus, one idea is that it will but there is no certainty to begin with.

Dr. Clarke said some coronavirus that causes the common cold will generate an immune response that creates the antibodies. The catch is that it will be temporary. Scientists are only beginning to know about coronaviruses and immunity is one big question unanswered.

He said that the test will show to disease control authorities where the virus has come from and its transmission in the total number of people concerned. For the public, it does not do much except if there are antibodies.

What the kit looks for is the IgG protein the body produces when it has been infected by a coronavirus, it is speculated to stay in the body for months or even years, but it needs more studies to confirm.

The test maker Abbott during clinical testing was able to garner a sensitivity better than 99%. This result was checked against 73 coronavirus-positive patients in 14 days.

From the trials, the test was 99% per cent in tagging about 1,070 samples without COVID-19 antibodies.

The Abbott test is manufactured in Europe which is compatible with machines already used in UK labs.

Will those who have been infected by the coronavirus be re-infected? Maybe this approved antibody test might help that conundrum when lockdown ends.

