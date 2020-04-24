As the coronavirus pandemic rages, there is no anti-vaccine created yet. However, recent studies reveal that plasma therapy can help patients in the meantime that it is not available yet.

More people die from the coronavirus as it will take almost 18 months, to reach one but there might be patent fights that will affect its availability. Another thing is a need for a treatment while the vaccine is not available yet.

Most of hospital care is concerned with support treatment, that means waiting until the patient's immune system kicks in and ejects the COVID-19 from their system. These are fluids, oxygen or using a ventilator, or using drugs like antibiotics if some other symptoms are present.

What is plasma?

It is the least known part of blood, this is the liquid part which makes up 55% of the overall blood content. When the plasma is separated from the blood, what is left is a light-yellow liquid that looks like straw. Plasma and water carry salts and enzymes as blood circulates.

What role does plasma play in circulation and other systems?

Plasma can be called the transport system of the body. Without it, the vital functions needed to stay alive will not be possible. It carries in its liquid medium all the nutrients, hormones, proteins to where the body needs it most. Another role is conveying the poisonous by products like cell waste products to be removed from systems in the body. Blood plasma is important in creating movement in the circulatory system and keep us alive too.

How does 'Convalescent plasma therapy work

Convalescent plasma therapy is all about harvesting or taking blood from a coronavirus survivor, who is assumed to have produced antibodies because of achieving full recovery from the coronavirus. One assumption is the exposure to the coronavirus will spur his system to develop antibodies for a period of time, but there might a duration when these antibodies are plentiful. Once they are harvested they will be given like a prophylactic to assist their systems.

Medical procedure with convalescent plasma.

The plasma is taken from the coronavirus survivor. Technicians will separate the antibodies from the donor blood. Soon after the separation of the blood, protein is transfused to other people. Those who get the treatment will vary who gets the cure.

Several symptoms are present in those who are positive for COVID-19. It varies from manageable to extremely hard. If someone would be so lucky to avoid these respiratory problems like pneumonia, have been slower to produce their own antibodies to the disease compared with those who develop only minor symptoms. Eventually, the antibodies will help others develop their own immunity to the virus.

Implications why plasma therapy is needed.

Scientists think that those who experience problems like breathing difficulty, which is pneumonia, means there is a problem with developing antibodies, which is needed. Not everyone can develop antibodies, but there some existing means to acquire the unavoidable.

