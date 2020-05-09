Discoveries between obesity and how the virus reacted to it is crucial to minimize symptoms of Coronavirus. People trying to keep the cells from getting sick is understandable.

Long Island officials are asking overweight residents to lose extra pounds, as a way to prevent any coronavirus infection and lose the extra weight gained, or quarantine.

This was inspired by reports that obesity and overweight problems can impact the patients, when they get infected with the coronavirus. Also, when in quarantine there might be a tendency to overeat too.

In long island, the officers are asking some 200,000 residents to shed pounds, so their constituents will be healthier to avoid negative effects from COVID-19.

In Suffolk county, the Legislature Health Committee Chairman Dr William Spencer, Town of Huntington Clerk Andrew Raia, as well as Dr David Buchin, an obesity specialist and director of bariatric surgery at Huntington Hospital, said that this is for the benefit of the community overall.

In a news brief, Buchin said about the program," I'm hoping that we start off with Huntington and it kind of spreads across the country because it's a very serious thing." He cited in a statement that the chances of a patient who is obese may not be so good, to take no chances a Long Island diet might help.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a statement about the underlying conditions which is connected to being obese like diabetes and high blood pressure. This will affect those with higher risk for severe illness which may expose thEm to. develop a COVID-19 infection.

In an interview by Fox News, Buchin mentioned the objective is to make people aware of obesity and the complications that can happen with COVID-19. In an observation, he cited that 42% of Coronavirus positive patients admitted to the Northwell Health system that includes Huntington Hospital are mostly obese individuals.

Also read: Proof of China's Lies? COVID-19 'Patient Zero' Reportedly Discovered in a French Hospital

As part of the program, there will be free yoga classes but virtual, because of social distancing that will include guidelines for nutritional advice and ideas for healthy meals. Buchin announced that there will be two Facebook live events wherein anyone with questions can ask about COVID-19 and anything relevant that comes to mind.

It will be a first for the townwide diet in the US that will address obesity and how the COVID-19 affects everyone during the pandemic. Buchin stressed that even 10% of participation is a success for the health initiative.

Buchin added,"Huntington has always been known for its sense of community. I think it's important to get healthy together, and I hope everyone will take part."

The COVID-19 tally for Huntington is about 39,000 cases as of Wednesday, according to official reports on the current toll. Other places have had more than them.

Recent reports made about weight and the occurrence of the symptoms of those afflicted with COVID-19 matters especially when obese.

There are complications that can be avoided if obesity does not exist.

With the suggestions of Buchin, and participation of Long Island Residents, it. might actually be a boon for those not wanting to be a coronavirus statistic. Lose the pound and get better chances against the virus.

Related article: Second Wave After Lockdown Will Hit Hard, US Will Run Out of Resources

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.