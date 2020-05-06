Last Tuesday, the Israeli forces were charged with attacking the positions of Iran backed militia inside Syria, which caused damage to some installations in the cross border raids.

According to the Syrian army reported that Israeli strike aircraft pounded military barracks in al-Safirah, along the eastern Aleppo countryside. State Television mentioned that a research center was struck by Israeli jets and the damage suffered is now getting assessed.

The UK- Based Syrian Observatory for human rights war monitor commented that the attacks carried out, kill 14 Iranians and Iraqi fighters located in the desert near Mayadin township.

This attack added Syrian Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman, alleged that Israel carried out the attack which kill combatants on the ground.

In a statement from the US-led coalition battling the armed group ISIL (ISIS) denied it launched the deadly air attack categorically.

Many Iranian-backed militias and their allies are visible in eastern Syria south of the Euphrates Valley, which is near the Iraqi border. The geographical location has a big impact on their operation and activity.

Dozens of Israeli led airstrikes have been launched against Syria, from the start of the civil war in 2011. Many of the targets of Israeli forces are government troops, allied Iranian forces, and Hezbollah fighters, who pose the greatest threat.

Details are rarely glossed on, especially its operations in Syria and Iran's support of President Bashar al-Assad will be viewed as a threat, with continued airstrikes on enemy positions and installations.

It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria but says Iran's presence in support of President Bashar al-Assad is a threat and it will continue its strikes.

One Israeli diplomatic official spoke but requested anonymity, though evaded answering about the damaging airstrikes said," Iran is the only country still shipping missiles and missiles technologies to their proxies in the region". Mentioning Iran's undiminished activities despite global lockdowns and the coronavirus.

An unverified regional intelligence source reported that Israeli forces are increasing the raids to be conducted in Syria when all the world's attention is on the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about increase raids during this period, the Israeli spokesperson chose not to comment on the matter.

Western intelligence sources stated that Iranian backed militias have been active and well placed in the Aleppo province, which has their bases including a command centre with advanced weapons, as a segment of the government-controlled Syria.

One of these suspected centers like the Scientific Studies and Research Center is one of several facilities where western intelligence and opposition sources think that Syria is involved in creating heinous weapons. The projects are developing chemical weapons they accuse Syria of deploying against anyone opposed to them.

Syria and their Russian allies say they have used such chemical weapons that are outlawed, and have killed non-combatants that included elderly, women, children during the 9-year war. They use the rebels as scapegoats for chemical warfare.

Yoram Schweitzer of Israel's Institute for National Security Studies relayed to AFP news, that the Jewish state is just reacting to more hostile action from Iran and Hezbollah.

Another reason is that Israel is turning the screws on their adversaries to survive the coronavirus crisis better.

Referring to Israel's anti-Iran policy, Schweitzer said,"don't know which one of the two it is, but might be a combination of the two."

There will be more Israeli aircraft pounding Syria positions and centre, that will be seen.

