Rising tensions in the middle east are driving the US and Iran into a deadlock, with the POTUS making statements of possible conflict. Another point of contention is that Iran might be doing more than space research. All these sparks talk about the occurrence of World War 3.





At a two-hour lunch in the White House, a bit late during his State of the Union address when the POTUS made remarks about possible conflict with Iran. Whether it leads to all-out conflict with Iran, that would depend on "which road they choose," meaning the war is always their choice.

In that same affair, Trump said that World War 3 in the middle east against Iran might be a chilling and unavoidable outcome. Later the White House did not comment and said the statements were not for public consumption. Adding that all comments were supposed to be kept as unethical if reporters inquire about it.

The POTUS made mention of how the Iranians are right to protest against their wayward government. Trump added that sanction supported by him is the cause for Iran's poor economic performance as a scapegoat.

Preventing a full-scale armed conflict is imperative for Iran's leadership to give up its nuke weapons development program. Even as the evidence of any nuclear program has not been found conclusively, it shows the Iranian leadership snubbing the US demands as not valid, to say the least.

The leader of the US stressed that whatever choice the Iranians make, they will face the consequences of their choices. These words by the POTUS had a mix of warning and a telling prelude to World War 3.

An underpinned message is the willingness of the POTUS to wage war, but there are still options if the Iranian acquiesce to US demands.

Another part of his state address is the threat of ISIS as a forgone, and nothing to worry about. With the Afghan War that might be coming to a close, but about Iran will mean escalation. One of Iran's generals was killed, and Trump said that to his credit, which is a prelude to war with Iran.

In other news, Iran was accused by the US of using its space program to create missiles to target their allies in a full out war. It was not taken lightly by the Iranians who had words to say about the activities of the Americans in the middle east.

One point of contention is the announcement of Iranian scientists that it might send its first astronaut soon. The minister of ICT said that developing capsules for outer space flight is now in progress. Iran has officially joined the space race that other nations are fast-tracking as well too.

In the next thirty-six months, the Ministry of Science should have five space capsules by then. Its objective is to send a manned flight into space, in a 118-mile orbit in the outer atmosphere.

Jahromi, an Iranian official connected to the ICT, made a statement that six satellites are ready for launch anytime. Several tests that failed last year, according to Jahromi will have another set of tests.

By and far, all these developments are driving the notion that World War 3 is just around the corner.