On May 3, North Korean soldiers fired gunshots at a South Korean guard post in the Demilitarized Zone or DMZ and the South fired back, according to its military. The DMZ is a buffer area that separates the two countries.

Accidental or intentional?

The gunfire from North Korea hit the wall but did not injure anyone or cause any damage to the guard post or its equipment according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff or JCS. There were several bullets from the North that were fired into the DMZ on May 3 at 7:41 a.m.

After the gunshots were fired, the South Korean military responded by broadcasting a verbal warning and firing twice. The JCS stated that it is a protocol outline in the response manual and on the judgment of the field commander.

According to the South Korean military, they are in the process of identifying situations over the military communication line with the North and they are preventing any gunshot incidents in the future.

On May 3, the U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his interview with ABC's "This Week" that initial reports indicated the gunfire from the North was accidental. He said that he had seen the report about the gunshot exchange and he had seen internal information about the incident as well.

The initial reports are right, but they believe it was accidental. Although the South Korean military returned the fire, there was no loss of life on either side. The North and the South demolished 11 guard posts along the DMZ, but dozens of guard posts remain since September 2019 under the accord signed by North and South Korea.

Gunshot exchange

This is not the first time that an incident of gunshots fired from both sides happened. Back in 2017, there have been exchanges of fire between North and South Korea when a North Korean soldier defected at the JSA or the Joint Security Area. In 2014, when a North Korean defector organization launched balloons of leaflets criticizing the country's reclusive regime.

U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not release any statement regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who had not been seen in public for weeks before images of him at a fertilizer factory were shown on May 2. During his disappearance, Kim missed an annual event held on April 15 honoring the birthday of his late grandfather and found of North Korea, Kim Il-Sung.

Pompeo added that they do not know why he chose to miss his grandfather's birthday celebration. Kim Jong Un has been out of public eye numerous times and the U.S government has seen the images from May 2 suggesting that Kim is alive and well.

Pompeo added that regardless of any health issues or personal issues, their mission is to convince the North Koreans to give up their nuclear weapons and to create a better life for the North Korean people.

When asked whether Kim Jong Un was ill during his disappearance, Pompeo stated that he can't say anything about that. He also refused to say whether the U.S had any information about whether Kim tested positive for COVID-19 or if he suffered any heart issue.

This past week, the U.S was monitoring the news that suggested Kim Jong Un was in danger after an alleged botched heart surgery.



