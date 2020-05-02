After more than two weeks of disappearing from the public eye, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un made his first appearance in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the opening of a fertilizer factory, May 2.

The leader of the rogue nation, was present during the event in Sunchon, near the country's capital Pyongyang. His appearance came after weeks of speculations surrounding his health and possible death spread due to his sudden disappearance.

Jong-un's last appearance was on April 11, when he presided over a meeting of the Workers' Party. The day after which, state media reported that the dictator inspected fighter jets.

During the event on May 2, Korean Central news agency (KCNA) reported that the participants broke into thunderous cheers as the Supreme Leader appeared. Moreover, it was stated that Jong-un inspected the facility and was briefed about the processes of production.

In addition, the reports also said that the dictator emotionally expressed that both his grandfather and father, Kim Il Sung, and Kim Jong Il, respectively would be happy to hear about the modern phosphatic fertilizer factory in the country.

Aside from Jong-un, other senior officials were also in attendance at the event. His sister and close adviser Kim Yo Jong, who was previously reported to replace him in case of his demise, was also present.

Rumors of Death and Ill-health

Talks about the dictators deteriorating health started due to his absence during the celebration of his grandfather's birthday, which is the most important holiday in the nation, dubbed as the Day of the Sun.

His failure to make an appearance started a lot of unconfirmed reports and rumors about his condition. The possible death or grave illness of the dictator ignited global fears of the nation's nuclear arsenal and who would take over leadership in the North if Jong-un was indisposed.

In addition, there were also reports that Jong-un's absence was due to a heart procedure that has gone awry, resulting in complications on the dictator's health. The news also cited that sources within the North said that Jong-un needed the treatment as a result of his heavy smoking, over-fatigue, and obesity.

On top of this, other reports claimed that the dictator was injured in an accident after a missile testing activity . the reports said that shrapnels from the missile wounded Jong-un.

However, despite the talks about the condition of Jong-un, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in remained firm that the North Korean leader was alive and well. US President Donald Trump also said that he can confirm that the dictator is alive, just earlier this week.

The speculations about Jong-un's sudden disappearance arose since the country has a history of being secretive about its leadership. It can be recalled that Jong-un's predecessor and father has died two days before anyone outside the regime's circle found out.

Jong-un's re-appearance after several weeks has calmed his nation which has been in unrest amidst his sudden absence.

