The US and Taliban have finally signed an accord. After 18 years of conflict and fruitless negotiations, a deal has finally been drafted between the two nations.

US and NATO countries are to withdraw in 14 months if the Taliban does not break the accord and the allies will abide by it.

President Trump commented that it was a 'long and hard journey' in Afghanistan. He said it was time to bring back American soldiers home. Next on the agenda is a caucus between the Afghan government and the Talibans to follow.

Implicit in the agreement is that the Taliban will disallow Al-Quaeda and other extremist groups to be in their area of responsibility. The white house revealed that according to President Trump, the Taliban have been active in seeking a final resolution with the US for some time now.

Trump mentioned that US troops have killed terrorists in Afghanistan 'by the thousands', someone else will do the job and the Taliban and surrounding nations will be doing it. He reiterated that the Taliban wants to prove that time is not getting wasted, Trump added that if all fails, a larger and better force will be coming back.

In September 2001, the US invaded Afghanistan after the al-Qaeda attacked New York, which started hostilities until the official ceasefire and possible pullout of US troops.

America's efforts to lay low the Afghan war has yielded 2,400 US soldier dead in the conflict. There are still 12,000 in the country eager to get back home. President Trump has vowed to end the war.

Those who signed the deal were US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. During the meeting, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also served as witness.

Mike Pompeo advised the Taliban to abide by the deal and finally drop the al-Qaeda as a sign of good faith. On his part. Mr Baradar was optimistic that Afghanistan can rise from 40 years of continued conflict.

He also expressed that with all armies gone from the country, an Afghan nation ruled by an Islamic regime will be advantageous for everyone.

During the signing of the accord, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper was in Kabul with President Ashraf Ghani, who was not included in US-Taliban meetings.

In a report, Mark Esper was quoted as saying: "This is a hopeful moment, but it is only the beginning. The road ahead will not be easy. Achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan will require patience and compromise among all parties." He also said that the US supports the Afghan regime as well.

According to President Ashraf Ghani, the ceasefire is what they want and later negotiations to follow, with the Taliban. In the agreement, in the first 135 days in which the US will trim its presence to 8,600, including its allies who will lessen their forces as well.

For US President Donald Trump, it will be bringing home US troops before the November elections for US presidency. Another part of the deal is returning 5,000 Talibans and 1,000 Afghans security force, for exchange by March 19, when the Taliban and the government of President Ashraf Ghani will start talks.

To follow after the official end of the Afghan conflict is the lifting of the United Nations (UN) sanctions against them. Though not everyone is enthusiastic with the deal, that includes certain sectors.

