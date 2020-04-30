One of Bollywood's most beloved stars, Irrfan Khan, has died at the age of 53. The actor had been admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on April 28 with a color infection and on April 29, a statement was released confirming his death.

The statement read that Irrfan was a strong soul and someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. Despite his status as one of Bollywood's most famous and celebrated actors, Khan had a reputation for integrity and modesty and the news of his death sent India into mourning. It prompted actors, fans, and even politicians from across the world to express their sadness over the news.

Bollywood's mourning

Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, said that Khan's death was a loss to the world of cinema and theater. He added that Khan will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums and that his thoughts are with Khan's family, friends and admirers.

Amitabh Bachchan, a fellow Bollywood actor, said that Khan's death left a huge vacuum. Bachchan tweeted "An incredible talent, a gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the world of cinema ... left us too soon."

Actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. "Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues. You inspired so many of us. Irrfan Khan, you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family."

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Body Shaming Trolls

Rahul Gandhi, an Indian politician, described Khan as a versatile and talented actor who would be greatly missed while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that India had lost one of the most exceptional actors of the country.

In March 2018, Khan revealed that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, but after extensive treatment, he recovered well enough to shoot Angrezi Medium, the film that is now his last, and whose release this March 2020 was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa's Love Story

Fans of the late actor are also giving tribute to Irrfan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar. She has always accompanied him at film events and she used to write his dialogues. But she preferred to stay away from the limelight. Her films as a dialogue writer are Khamoshi, Shabd, and Kahaani.

Sutapa later turned producer with Madaari and Qarib Qarib Singlle, both movies starring Irrfan. Sutapa was always there for her husband, both personally and professionally through their 25 years of marriage. The beautiful couple was classmates in the National School of Drama. Mira Nair, a movie writer, said that Irrfan was a very talented student back in drama school days and he had focus, intensity, and remarkable looks.

Irrfan and Sutapa fell for each other and they used to discuss art and cinema. Old friends stated that it was how the couple bonded and their chemistry grew because of it. Sutapa was always there when Irrfan faced difficulty at the beginning of his career. They got married on February 23, 1995, this year marked the 25th year of their marriage.

Related Article: Gigi Hadid Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Zayn Malik

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.