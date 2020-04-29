Former One Direction member Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together. Hadid is said to be 20 weeks pregnant. The Vogue cover girl showed a hint of baby bump as she posed with the singer during her 25th birthday while in self-isolation with her family at their farm in Pennsylvania.

The couple reconciled in December 2019 after a year long split, during which time Hadid briefly dated former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. TMZ claims that the couple does not know the gender of the child yet. On her 25th birthday, Hadid was seen in a black turtleneck tucked into her belted, washed jeans. People said that a small baby bump can be seen. The couple was also photographed in a warm embrace as she exhibited a beautiful glow.

Couple hinted on wanting to start a family

In February, Hadid hinted that she was thinking of having children already. During her interview with i-D Magazine, she said that she thinks as she gets older, she'll want to start a family and she does not know if she will always be in modeling. She wants to explore the creative side of fashion.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik started dating in 2015 when they met on the set of his music video for Pillow Talk. Fans suspected that they were a couple when the pair were photographed leaving Justin Bieber's American Music Awards after-party together. After a couple of weeks, the pair admitted that they were dating and were soon inseparable. Both posed in Naples, Italy for Vogue magazine's April 2016 edition.

In 2018 Malik told Vogue that Hadid was great for him because she was on top of it all. He said that she was organized and he isn't. It helps that Hadid can get things together for him and he leans on her a lot.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Begged Thomas Markle to Stop Doing One Thing

On-again, off-again

However, fans were surprised when they broke up in late 2018. Malik posted a message to social media that they had a loving and fun relationship but were going their separate ways. In 2019 they were seen together in restaurants and bars, and by December it was clear that they got back together.

In January 2020, the pair were spotted together in New York City and in February, Hadid let everyone know that they were together on Valentine's Day when she shared a photo of the singer on her Instagram account with the caption "HEY VALENTINE. Z on the farm. December 2019."

Gigi Hadid rose to fame when her mother appeared on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. The supermodel landed editorials in Vogue and she also became a model for Guess. She because an A-lister in the fashion industry after she worked with Tommy Hilfiger. Soon, her siblings Bella and Anwar Hadid became models too.

The A-list model dated Cody Simpson from 2013 to 2015, then moved on to Joe Jonas soon after. In 2015, she met Zayn, who rose to fame as part of the boyband One Direction on the UK edition of The X Factor back in 2010.



Related Article: Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Body Shaming Trolls

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.