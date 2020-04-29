China's obsession with monitoring its citizens with surveillance cameras has reached a new high as cameras are installed at the front door or in the home itself.

Returning from a trip to southern China, Ian Lahiffe went back to discover a surveillance camera that was getting mounted right outside his apartment when he was starting two-week home isolation that was mandatory and enforced by Beijing officials. This was a means to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He noted that the camera was pointed at him and gave the message like a big brother is watching. The camera pointing at him was a stern reminder to him.

The camera was there, getting mounted to know what he was doing, but he thought the reason might be more ominous than imagined. As the Beijing government made it clear that what anyone does is the business of the government.

Lahiffe added that is an unwanted intrusion of privacy on the government's part, he also said,"It just seems to be a massive data grab. And I don't know how much of it is legal."

As far as the installation of the cameras is concerned with all of them affixed just outside the front door of those under quarantine, there is no official notification to them. It has been reported in some cities in mainland China since February according to three people who were monitored. It was not just an intrusion of privacy, but also what was posted on social media and government statements. This has been the experience of these individuals who feel less than ecstatic about that.

Right now, China has no law to control how much use of surveillance cameras should be done. China has invested a lot in these social controls as part of public life. Overall the government monitors everyone, wherever they go, and all the activities citizens go about their days.

A total of 20 million cameras are installed in China as of 2017, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Though it might be higher than thought. A report from IHS Markit Technology, now a part of Informa Tech, points out that, China had 349 million surveillance cameras installed as of 2018, nearly five times the number of cameras in the United States which makes it one of the most monitor countries in the world.

A UK-based technology research firm Comparitech said, "China also has eight of the world's 10 most surveilled cities based on the number of cameras per 1,000 people."

It is unavoidable with China as it places surveillance cameras to keep watch and remind that a bigger eye is watching.

The coronavirus pandemic enabled surveillance cameras to intrude with the privacy of many people, to public areas, and at their front doors as well. But some are unlucky enough to have cameras inside domiciles, as the ultimate expression of social control.

As of this writing, CNN asked a comment about this development from China's National Health Commission. Although the Ministry of Public Security snubbed CNN's faxed requests for an answer.

In these cities with these cameras deployed, there is nothing to do but comply, and invasion of privacy is the least of the worries.

