Recently, another Chinese warship pointed guns in a war-like manner as the Philippine Navy vessel sailed on waters that is part of Philippine territory.

This comes at the heels of recent Chinese ramming of unarmed Vietnamese boat, and stand-offs with other nations with a legal claim, to Chinese audacious activities in the South China Sea.

Location of the standoff with the peaceful PH vessel was the Philippine-occupied Rizal (Commodore) Reef, the West Philippine Sea last February. This was confirmed by a top Philippine official on April 23.

While on a patrol mission in Philippine waters, the non-combat mission by Philippine Navy ship, BRP Conrado Yap (PS-39), had a similar encounter to several Asian navies, except guns were trained in a provocative manner.

The PS-39 encountered a Chinese armed corvette, with bow No.514 last Feb. 17, according to Vice Admiral Rene Medina, Western Command (Wescom) chief.

When the Philippine ship hailed the hostile Chinese vessel, and they were threatened, "The Chinese government has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea, its islands and its adjacent waters."

Soon after another PH Navy ship backed up the other PH vessel, and told the Chinese war-vessel to more to its next destination, added Medina. But, the Chinese boat ignores international rules and did not acknowledge the hails of the Philippine vessel.

What can be interpreted as an act of war, Medina added that the crew of the BRP Conrado Yap did not have any hostile intent, they saw the turrets point at the Philippine ships on a patrol of waters of the Philippines.

Medina said the gun control director was aimed willfully at the peaceful Ph Navy ship.

According to him," This gun control director can be used to designate and track targets, make all the main guns ready to fire in under a second." Act of provocation or mechanical error?

These firing mechanisms are precise, so there is no error as the gun moved to aim at the Ph Navy ship.

Officials confirm that the Joint Task Force West, the BRP Conrado Yap is not equipped with something called electronic support measures or ESM, as a means to verify the intent of the belligerent Chinese vessel.

By tracing the PH Navy ship the illegally sailing Chinese vessel, it was a prelude to actually firing on a peace-time vessel sailing in its home waters. Hostile intent was evident and no other conclusion supports it.

A recent addition to the Philippine Navy as the next-gen warship to bolster, the maritime security of the Philippines. The BRP Conrado Yap is a Pohang class corvette given by South Korea, and entered service with the navy last year only.

About the West Philippine Sea incident, all the vessels of both nations sailed to their destinations, when all parties peeled off to prevent an incident. It still stands that China had hostile intent, the Wescom sent word to higher authorities.

Quoting Medina, "This hostile act on the part of the Chinese government and encroachment in the Philippines' EEZ [exclusive economic zone] is perceived as a clear violation of international law and Philippine sovereignty."

Medina added, "We will never be intimidated nor will we let our guards down in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the Philippines."

With the Chinese warship acting in a war-like manner, belies intent as PH Navy vessel 'BRP Conrado Yap' stood its ground in an escalating environment amid the COVID-19 crisis.

