Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen fought back against body shamers after she posted a video showing off her figure in a sexy bathing suit.

In the video, the 34-year-old model said that she never post thirst traps and that was the first time that she did it, all while wearing a plunging one-piece. The post was immediately flooded with negative comments criticizing her body. Trolls soon tweeted that she shaped like sponge bob and that her boobs are sagging.

Chrissy fights back

The mother of two was not going to let the negative comments bring her down. She tweeted on April 26 "Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I've been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it's paid off nicely in many ways!" She also replied to a fan who had defended her.

Teigen then added that her critics will always have something to go after. She wrote "Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I'm happy, John's happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!"

Actress Jameela Jamil, a body positivity advocate, commended Teigen for speaking out against the body-shaming trolls. The "Good Place" actress tweeted "I loved the video. Didn't see a shape. Just saw fire." Teigen then responded, "Thank u I've gotten used to my right angle bod, you'd think people have seen it enough that it doesn't shock them anymore but nope lol ️"

Online trolls

This is not the first time that the model dealt with online trolls. In January, Teigen called out a troll who accused her of editing a swimsuit picture. The photo shows Teigen playing in a pool with her daughter Luna. An internet troll commented that the Photoshop was horrible, in seeming reference to the way that Teigen's body looked underwater.

Teigen immediately clapped back and responded to the comment with her trademark humor. She wrote, "Why would I photoshop my a- to be bumpy and smaller than it already is."

Even the model's daughter Luna is not safe from trolls. In June 2019, Teigen shared two adorable videos on Instagram of her and John Legend's daughter Luna Simone bargaining with her mom over how much candy she would be allowed to have if she promised to behave herself.

While the clip focuses on Luna's bargaining skills, one netizen took aim at the girl's appearance rather than acknowledging what was going on in the video. The user wrote, "Finally someone brushed her hair" in the comment section of the video. Luna had her hair slicked back into a tiny ponytail. Teigen immediately fired back at the user and wrote "All by herself! Maybe she can come to do your makeup."

The Lip Sync Battle host also defended her son Miles Theodore when he wore a helmet to treat his misshapen head as a result of Plagiocephaly. Teigen reminded netizens that they do not need to know everything in her life and she shared that Miles had seen a physiotherapist before letting him wear a helmet. Muscle work is also a part of the child's therapy.

