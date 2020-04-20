Baking is one of life's little pleasures. Creating something for yourself and others in a creative way can bring a great sense of fulfillment.

Great ideas and skills are needed but with baking, the right utensils are the key.

Every home baker should prioritize baking essentials. These will help to perfect decorating skills and durable enough that will guarantee that your recipe comes out perfect each time. However, the range of equipment you need to learn the skill can be intimidating.

Before you discount invest in a parchment paper or measuring cup, or overindulge in silicone bottle holders, start with essential equipment for baking at home as a beginner.

1. Aluminum Scoops (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

Scooping the flour for the crust or prepped fruit for filling is made remarkably easy compared to doing it with a measuring cup or ladle.

With an ample capacity, the scoop allows you to transfer large amounts of products at once for simple and quick food preparation. The sleek, professional look and feel is a bonus.

2. Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

Measuring cups are pretty much a given in baking.

Unlike basic cooking which allows adding ingredients "to taste," baking requires accurate measurements.

This measuring cup set is designed with the same standards in crafting the All-clad cookware. Thus, it is a great choice for chefs and serious cooks who are in need of a product that withstands repeated use.

The cups come with a small-scale version of the All-Clad's famous saucepan with the nice polish finish, almighty steel construction and trademark riveted handles. Bonus: The gorgeous design will make you delighted when baking.

Also Read: Baking Mistakes: Biggest Baking Fails And How To Turn Them Into Success

3. Digital Food Kitchen Scale (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

Precision is important in baking. Measuring cups and spoons can be convenient, but when you reach a level when you are making more complex recipes, you will need a food scale.

This inexpensive kitchen scale is portable, easy to store, slim, and attractive. The popular and acclaimed model has a minimalist design, resting nicely against your counter and easily fits in your cabinet or pantry.

4. Thermometer (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

You will need to invest in two main thermometers: an oven thermometer and a candy thermometer.

An oven thermometer's function is to check the accuracy of your oven temperatures. They are useful as not many people notice that oven temperatures drop each time you open the oven door. Candy thermometers are used for creating candies, chocolates, and sauce including Sucre Cuit method macarons or Italian meringues.

Related Article: 'Holiday Baking Championship,' 'Celebrity Food Fight,' & 'Guy's Grocery Games'-Week Ahead In Food Network Christmas Specials