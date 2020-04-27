After United States President Donald Trump suggested that there is a possibility that putting disinfectants inside people's bodies may help them fight coronavirus infection, the Poison Control Center in the City of New York stated that the number of people who ingested household cleaners spiked.

According to the National Public Radio (NPR) within an 18-hour period, there were 30 reported cases of disinfectant ingestion as compared to the highest number of cases last year within the same time frame which is only 13.

It was reported that 10 of the cases dealt with bleach, nine cases were caused by Lysol exposure and 11 were due to exposure to household cleaners. The said data was reported by the Perdo Frisneda, the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene spokesman.

Trump's suggestion that stunned the world.

Last Thursday, the world was left dumbfounded after Trump said that doctors may be able to treat people who are ill with COVID-19 through injecting them with household disinfectants or shining an ultraviolet light inside their bodies.

According to Trump, he saw that a disinfectant is able to knock-out the virus within only one minute. Thus, it sparked an idea that we will be able to stop the virus by injection or "cleaning" the body.

However, after his shocking suggestion received tons of backlash and a strong rebuff from top medical experts, the health community, and even disinfectant manufacturers, the U.S. leader said that he was only speaking sarcastically.

While talking to journalists on Friday, Trump said that he was merely posing a sarcastic question that should have been easily caught by the journalists.

Moreover, due to the backlash he received, Trump tweeted he thinks the daily coronavirus briefings in the White House is not worth his time anymore. He also told the media that he was already considering halting the said briefings due to the frustrations brought by those who question how he handles the current health crisis. His daily briefings have dominated early-evening cable television news in the past months.

In addition, Trump also asked on what is the purpose of having the said conferences when the media keeps on asking questions yet refuses to report what is true and accurate.

CDC also reports rise in disinfectant exposure and ingestion

According to NPR, it is not only NY's Poison Control that has reported a rise in disinfectant exposure but also the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outlet said that the CDC has also registered an increase in the number of calls from people who either ingested or are exposed to cleaners an disinfectants.

The CDC also posted that the cases of exposures to disinfectants and cleaners increased by 20% this year, compared to last year.

As of the moment, the Big Apple is the current center of the pandemic in the United States with more than 282,000 cases and 16,599 deaths. The United States has also the most number of cases worldwide with more than 986,000 cases and more than 55,400 deaths.

This may be the reason why Americans, New Yorkers, in particular, are willing to try anything just to protect themselves from the virus.

