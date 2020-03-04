A photographer in North Carolina might have captured proof of UFO sightings during the duration of a recorded footage.

For starters, there have been sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) as zipping points of light. Many witnesses see them moving in ways that earth cannot craft. Other times they just hang above the water, suspended and hovering.

According to Wes Snyder, who captured the 2-minute video which was posted it on YouTube, said video came from three-hour time-lapse videography of the Milky Way galaxy (MWg). The recording was made near the Frisco's famous flying saucer Futuro residence.

He was surprised to see what the photos revealed from the footage. He was puzzled about the captured images in the video too.

Said video capture at the Futuro residence shows some bizarre lights. On the background were red trails zipping fast, which is a very rare sight. He said on YouTube,"I seemed to have captured some strange unidentified red trails." He also asked the viewers what they thought about the zippy red trails.

There were various speculations but only when the 3-hour video was reduced to 30-minutes, when the uncanny evidence was revealed.

The story about the unusual zipping lights in the North Carolina sky continues. As the video went viral, he was interviewed by McClatchy News but it appears that there's no convincing explanation of the footage.

He reveals that the video was compiled from pictures, taken on September 23 but it took him several months to make the video. Until now, he is still deciding whether it is a UFO sighting.

Snyder, who is convinced that it was indeed a UFO, wrote on Facebook saying that he thought it might be a drone flown at night, but nothing is definite. Another idea expressed it is not a plane, with chaotic flight patterns that no plane can fly in.

For the record, the video had good views and was featured on the show "Just This Minute." Opinions expressed on the show said that it seems to fit what a UFO is. Many agree that the object in the video shows the usual attributes given to these alien spacecraft,

Nick Calderone, the host of the show then pointed out "those little squiggly lines," and said planes are not capable of that flight path.

Wes Snyder is a photographer by profession and focuses on taking pictures of the North Carolina Barrier island, with a book of his works to be published soon.

Multiple incidents of UFO sightings were reported in North Carolina Outer Banks. One incident was seen in October 2019 wherein there were also reported sightings of these unidentified objects. Skeptics interpret it as a U.S. military aircraft flying over the waters of the Pamlico Sound.

Aside from that, in November 2018, a lone angler captured two lights that hovered over Cape Lookout National Seashore. Said video also has gained many viewers when it was posted on YouTube.

National Park Service officials commented to McClatchy News that it was anything but peculiar, nothing else.

Whether his 30-minute video is real or not a bonafide UFO sighting, there is no definite answer yet. Also, the mysterious link between UFOs and bodies of water is uncanny, and remains intriguing.

