While everyone still in lockdown and still discovering their inner blogger or streamer talent, you need the right tools to pull it off, here's a pic of what you need.





Apexel Phone Camera Lens Kit

With the addition of a phone clip, an upgraded metal tripod, 22X telephoto lens, 205° fisheye lens, HD 0.62X super wide-angle lens and 25X macro lens, and a flexible clamp, you can turn your phone into a go-to camera as you can transform it into a telephoto zoom lens as a monocular or even a telescope by just adding the Apexel phone camera lens kit.

Every camera phone user wants to capture each moment as possible and what is best to use in capturing those fun and unique moments if you want to create circular and mystical results? 205° fish eye lens gives you the best results for your ideals but if you want to have a wide field of view for stunning formations and perspectives with no distortion virtually the kit's HD 0.62X super wide-angle lens suits your needs.

Working with iPhone XS MAX XS XR X 8 Plus 8 7 Plus 7 6 Plus 6 5S 5C 5 4S Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus S9 S8 Plus S8 S7 Edge S7 S6 Edge+ S6 Edge S6, LG, HUAWEI, Motorola, iPad, HTC, One Plus, and other Android phones, this lens kit not only offers compatibility and quality as it comes with lens screw ring on the clip which is slidable giving you an easy way to slide to reach the main camera of multiple cameras.

Despite the uniqueness brought by the lens, it does not end there as it is accompanied by a lightweight, pocket-size zipper case that protects them from impacts and shocks anywhere for convenience with an easy to install and remove feature where you can screw-on lens and clip design.

SquidGrip Tripod

The ultimate tool to unleash your inner creativity as this flexible smartphone tripod mount allows you for an infinite variety of positions when using your phone as this SquidGrip Tripod is crafted with textured neo-rubber legs for gripping power at its finest, for this tripod gives you all the possibilities for your desired camera angles in capturing those impossible shots with ease.

As online streaming rises especially in times of pandemic where most of the people are still in lockdown, phone accessories in the market are in demand however in order to successfully share those trending posts you need lots of accessories, but who would have thought that you can have all the items needed in just one click.

Movo SmartCine Complete Smartphone Video Rig





Consisting of a universal phone rig, wide-angle and fisheye lenses, built-in stereo microphone, and a LED light, this jampacked ALL-IN-ONE SMARTPHONE VIDEO KIT allows you to be an online sensation in an instant.

The kit's adjustable viewfinder allows you to mount any smartphone available of yours and not only that it also delivers crystal-clear audio directly to your phone, as this stereo microphone has an on-board PAD switch and low cut filter.

With great inclusion of items, the kit gives you full satisfaction and assurance as it includes a 1-year warranty for your peace of mind.

