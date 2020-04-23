A herd of wild pigs dragged and ravished a four-year-old boy to death while he was playing near a garbage dump in the City of Hyberdad in Southern India, Tuesday.

The child was identified by the police as V. Harshavardhan, who was innocently playing outside his house when the group of wild pigs approached and attacked him. He was then dragged by the pigs and was mauled to his death.

According to reports, Harshavardhan lives in a hut in the colony with his parents and stepped outside to play before the tragic incident happened that evening. His parents who are both daily wage workers were inside the hut during the attack as they are unable to work due to the restrictions that are implemented because of the coronavirus. The victim's parents said that they were unaware of the time when their son was being attacked by the wild animals.

Based on the statements of the residents who found the boy's body while passing by the isolated area, they saw the boy lying near the garbage dump. They then came closer to see what happened and said that the boy was not moving at all, adding that some parts of his body appear to have been partially eaten. After which, they immediately reported what they saw to the local police who immediately responded to the scene.

In a statement by station house officer K. Srinivas, a pack of pigs were loitering around the area and attacked the child upon spotting him. They also confirmed that the said animals partially ate parts of the boy's body.

While officers who responded were trying to identify the victim, his parents who have been searching for him arrived at the scene after their neighbors informed them of the brutal incident. Upon responding, the officers rushed the child to the nearest local hospital but their efforts all went in the vain as the hospital declared that the child was dead upon arrival. Harshavardhan's body was then transferred for an autopsy to a government hospital.

People have been repeatedly complaining about the stray pigs

Before the horrifying incident happened, residents in the neighborhood have repeatedly complained about the stray pigs roaming their streets to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). However, their requests and complaints have been ignored by authorities.

According to Bangalore Mirror, the child's father already registered a complaint regarding the terrible fate that his son went through.

According to the residents, the pigs have been a usual sight in the neighborhood. They also have tried shooing away the said animals but they kept on coming back. They told the reporters that the animals caused a constant disturbance in their farms, but this is the first time that an incident like this happened.

In reports by Sputnik News, the local Balala Hakkula Sangham, which is an Indian community leaning towards the protection of children has already filed an official petition to the country's Human Rights Commission for a criminal case to be filed against the GHMC officials who repeatedly ignored pleas and said that the organization has responsibility for the child's death.

