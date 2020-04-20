A four-year-old twin son born to a couple from New York died after falling from the window of their 16th floor condominium unit in Florida, last weekend.

According to paramedics and Hollywood police, last Saturday, they were called to respond to an accident that happened at Quadomain Tower Condominium on 2201 South Ocean Drive at around 12:30 in the afternoon and found the remains of the child which was later on identified as Jesse DelDuca.

On Thursday, a report was released by the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office which ruled the death of the young boy as accidental. Based on the report which was obtained by news outlet, Sun-Sentinel, Jesse was staying with his parents, twin brother and aunt at his family's vacation condo on the building's 16th floor.

Jesse's family was originally from Stated Island in New York and was staying at the condo when his 51-year-old father, Phil DelDuca opened a screened window in the boy's bedroom at around 11:20 in the morning in order to let the cross-breeze in.

Afterwhich, Phil then exited the room and then returned a few moments later only to notice that the screen on the windows is already 'partially bent out', thus, he removed the screen and proceeded to close the window.

A few moments later, Jesse's aunt when in the room and saw the screen on the bed, she then opened the window and looked out only to find her nephew 16 floors down, lying lifeless. She then proceeded to alert the family members who all rushed downstairs and immediately told the attendant in the lobby to call 911.

Based on the reports, there was chaos and shouts for help all over the building in both English and Spanish as the tenants in the building looked down at the horrific aftermath of the accident. According to one of the building residents, Carlos Ramos, the balconies were full of people who were looking down and heard a scream as they realized what has happened in the area. He also said that crime scene investigators were immediately on the scene and were asking around after Jesse's deadly fall.

A dream to fly

On the report released by the medical examiner, the young boy's mother told the police that her son always wanted to fly, which has also been accounted for by the investigators that the boy jumped out the window. However, based on the result of the investigation, the death was confirmed to have been accidental.

The morning of Jesse's death, his mother has posted photos of her sons on Facebook while happily coloring their Easter eggs, not knowing that it would be the last pictures she would take of her young boys alive.

Two days after Jesse's passing, his grieving mother made another status update on Facebook which acknowledges the tragedy that took the life of their little boy.

