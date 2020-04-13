Dr Anthony fauci said that they are planning to re-open America to jump start its economy but there might a rebound coronavirus outbreaks. Closing the economy has cost the country a lot and getting things running again is important.

According to Dr Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the top experts on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, what may be the worst week since the coronavirus landed in Washington state, there are reasons which point to "cautious optimism."

Fauci said, "This was going to be a really bad week with regard to deaths, that despite record-high death counts in hard-hit places like New York City, there were indications that part of the outbreak had begun to level off from statistics like hospitalizations and intubations that are starting to turn the corner."

His observations are based on a" cautious optimism that we are seeing that decrease." He points to other countries that have less cases of the coronavirus. But fully opening public places will not be done haphazardly.

Expectations that the return to normalcy will be fast was dispelled, instead all returns to post lockdown will be in a gradual or rolling reentry to ease in slowly without shocking the slumbering system.

Fauci confirmed that all tasks to reignite the economy will be in the right timing, avoiding anything premature that can jeopardize the process to getting 'normal'. An analogy of a light switch that "we say, okay it is now June, July, or whatever and the light switch goes back on."

The response won't be the same for all, neither is it a 'one size fit' for all, according to Fauci.

Most officials are looking to reopening measures, starting next month depending on the condition.

Another is the status of most states or cities that will be determined, as they get there.

Despite the setbacks, and hopes to reopen the economy, though it cannot be discounted that in next fall and starting early winter, a rebound in coronavirus cases cannot be avoided. Watching out for these rebounds is important to prepare for.

To meet the challenge of a resurgent virus, it is hoped that there will be reliable testing, surveillance, and most important a cure for the virus, without getting left to its mercy in Fauci's words '"a different ball game."

He mentioned that it is not clear if voters will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

During the State of the Union address on April 12, 2020, Fauci says US "could have saved lives" with earlier action.

According to Stephen Hahn, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, this week might be the outbreak's peak. Fauci added that the comments were based on the FDA's commissioners statement.

Hahn confirmed that predictive models do indicate that a peak is very close, saying that it is a fast-moving outbreak, indicating that everything should take each day.

He mentioned that the May 1 date for reopening the USA by Trump, should be done carefully. Other official said, "see a light at the end of the tunnel."

The planned reopening of the US will happen, but according to Dr Fauci who expects rebound on former outbreaks to happen, good preparation is needed.

