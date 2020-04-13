According to Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer hospitalizations of COVID-19 means the stabilization of the coronavirus epidemic will start to decline soon.

Last Monday, Dr. Redfield was on "Fox & Friends," and discussed the current COVID-19 crisis besetting the USA. With NYC hit hardest, and other states coping with the epidemics onslaught on all Americans.

The CDC director in the interview said that the U.S. might be hitting the coronavirus peak, which means fewer cases and flattening the curve. But despite his optimism that the American people can rebuild what was lost in the pandemic, he said it will be done most prudently.

To ensure that reopening the country will go off, without a hitch and systems are ready to deal with a resurgent coronavirus better.

He made the comment on Monday, as word of plans to slow roll the comatose American economy started by President Trump, their target date is jumpstarting everything by May.

Redfield sees the target date as doable, and with enough caution, it can be done.

He added on Monday that the peak of the coronavirus cases is yet to be seen.

Redfield confirmed that when the outbreak has stabilized across our country, indications will show and Americans will know when the numbers decline swiftly.

An update on the Monday count is 547,627 +/- coronavirus cases, and 21,662 +/- deaths were registered in the United States by the Johns Hopkins University. Some indicators show that the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down a bit.

Despite the past few days with overwhelming cases and deaths, many New Yorkers died in their homes without treatment, and the national guard pitching in as NYC's emergency services were stretched. Governor Andrew Cuomo happily announces fewer hospitalizations as the coronavirus is tapering off gradually.

The numbers according to Director Redfield

In a Monday discussion, the CDC specialist said that these things are now happening. He stressed that all over the U.S., there is a stabilization of coronavirus cases.

He cited that what was once a high 20% to 30% infection rate each day for all positive cases has decreased. Now, it is a small infection rate of 5% to 6% per day, then lowest since the contagion was first at Washington state.

All the indicators and numbers are favorable, as the U.S. is getting to a good number.

For the CDC director, this shows all the efforts to defeat the COVID-19 disease and make sure that it is going along well.

He added that the U.S. is stabilized, and that he is anticipating a decline in the next days ahead. However, this should not be done in a rush and should be taken day by day. When done this way, it may take a favorable trend for the better.

One key that will make or break everything is abiding by the steps to mitigate the contagion, and stay committed for 30-days without failure. For 30-days, the spread of the coronavirus is hindered and slowed down.

When reopening, there is a need to be very careful how everything is rolled out, basing it on the status of the area and the state of transmission there. This should depend on the state or how badly it is hit by the coronavirus.

More coronavirus testing will be done with early case detection, isolation, and contact tracing. All these will keep fewer hospitalization and stabilization will cause the decline of the coronavirus pandemic in the USA.

