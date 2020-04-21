To set the record straight, scientists declare that COVID-19 is natural, and not man-made. This announcement is made by experts who find the man-made contagion conclusion too much to bear.

Is the COVID-19 virus created in a petri dish or genetically engineered in some high-tech lab in Wuhan or Guangdong? Where did the virus come from? Scientist try to explain the real origin of coronavirus.

The U.S. government intelligence officials are seeking the original sources of the outbreak, which has spread in many nations before WHO declared it as a pandemic. It gives emphasis on the theories that it came from a lab in Wuhan (the Chinese are attempting to change the narrative), though the coronavirus is not as a proven man-made pathogen.

According to immunologist Nigel McMillan from the Menzies Health Institute Queensland,"All evidence so far points to the fact the COVID-19 virus is naturally derived and not man-made."

He added, "If you were going to design it in a lab the sequence changes make no sense as all previous evidence would tell you it would make the virus worse. No system exists in the lab to make some of the changes found."

In late March, a study was published in Nature Medicine, wherein the scientists who check the genome of the coronavirus, especially they receptor-binding domain (RBD) parts of the virus. This is how they find out that the COVID-19 mutated and what possible ways they can do to contain the virus.

Research done by scientist shows that the coronavirus is not engineered artificially in any way or manipulated according to narratives that are circulated.

One of the scientists, Kristian Andersen a research immunologist and part of the Scripps research said that "By comparing the available genome sequence data for known coronavirus strains, we can firmly determine that SARS-CoV-2 originated through natural processes."

He said two features that the virus have is its mutations in the RBD portion of the spike protein and its distinct backbone.

The virus was not made in a lab, and the speculation that the virus escaped the lab is a bit farfetched. The whole narrative is connected to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) which is another element of the coronavirus beginnings that is still just mostly speculative too.

One of the speculations reported by the Washington Post are concerns of American officials who had valid questions about the lab in 2018 that had a bat research program.

Bat virus and the coronavirus

Edward Holmes, University of Sydney evolutionary virologist said one of the closest bat coronaviruses to the SARS-CoV-2 is the bat virus named Ra TG13 that was harvested at WIV. Edward Holmes, University of Sydney evolutionary virologist made that comment.

The RaTG13 was taken from Yunnan in China that is different from the SARS-CoV-2 with 50 years or 20 years of evolutionary change.

Researchers stress that viruses mutate naturally in animals, humans, and even a petri dish. The new coronavirus is hard to pinpoint where and when it mutated, which some researchers think it came from an animal host.

For the most part, the COVID-19 is natural, not man-made.

