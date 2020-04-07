The Chinese government slowly restores the economy to show the world it can rise again. China is also dealing with the new coronavirus phase which is suppression.After the massive lockdown and the severe effects the virus had on mainland China, it will be back to business sooner than other countries.

At a glance, here is what is happening in China that is connected to their reporting of COVID-19 cases. Lately, it seems that they have suppressed the contagion.

Early days of the outbreak are gone

Triumphantly, Beijing crowed that mainland China is not seeing the numbers it had before, local transmission is rare now. From the droves of patients waiting for treatment or dying from infection, this time there are only few. The National Health Commission is pleased with just 5 new domestic cases in China, while new cases are higher from abroad.

Mainland China is not the center anymore with cases, almost driven to zero. Though many foreign critics are doubting the tally of Chinese cases and death since it is so low compared to overflowing numbers before. One reason for the low numbers is that some cases cannot be detected.

China waking up from a coma

Everything is almost back to normal, but some restrictions are in place as a precaution for a resurgent viral outbreak. Call it an uneasy calm that can be broken, by an upsurge of cases unless they can be whittled down by any means.

Kylie Ainslie, a research associate at the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, added that a second wave can happen anytime and that is definite.

She added," However, we haven't seen that occurring yet., Though it does not mean it has not.

Ainslie and fellow say that China just lockdown and one of the biggest to date, they are keeping a watchful eye on the resident population, just like a big brother.

China is starting to restart its industries by relaxing restrictions that need to get a head start to regain its losses from the economic slumber. Some places of higher risk are still under lockdown like Wuhan.

Schools are still closed due to the fear of infection or another wave of the coronavirus. To avoid both, these places will remain shut.

Where reported cases of the COVID-16 has gone down to zero, it is alleged that Europeans are spreading the virus and it was never in China in the first place.

Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, added that purported imported cases will be easy to check.

Tools of suppression

Now that COVID-19 has been contained, several measures exist to keep the COVID-19 from abroad to resurge again.

Since most foreigners are suspected carriers based on Chinese investigation, they are put in 14-day quarantine and are monitored, added Cowling. This is a way to make sure all foreigner would not infect Chinese.

Another one is social distancing that is in place to keep the virus from infecting more people.

Case management means tracing cases and potential positives and intercept them before it results into transmission and infection.

Engaging in more testing to know who are infected or not is crucial to determine how many are exactly infected without suppressing the numbers.

What next?

All these methods are for keeping everything at zero resurgences, if China can hack this new phase of coronavirus that will rely heavily on suppression to restore everything to normal.

