The suspected "patient zero" of Wuhan market has been traced and it is a 57-year old woman suspected as the carrier of the initial genome of the virus that has killed many.

From the start the outbreak, tracing back to the Huanan seafood and livestock market of Wuhan, the elderly Chinese lady is marked as "Patient Zero." Quite a while, the search for patient zero means tracing the first genome of the virus that will help in understanding how everything began.

Patient zero, is a seafood merchant who sold shrimps in the Wuhan market. On December 10, she was not feeling okay. Initially, it was thought to be a cold even going to a local clinic to be checked. This began the unwitting spread, that is counter to the updated narrative.

"I felt a bit tired, but not as tired as in previous years," she was quoted by the Paper when interviewed.

She said that she had the flu which was worsened by the weather, only to find out that the novel coronavirus is just starting to wreak havoc in Wuhan and destined to be the historic breakout site.

Things got worse for 'patient zero'

Symptoms were getting worse, and eight days later she was hospitalized. The coronavirus is now infecting at a rapid rate. Soon the cremation chambers will burn non-stop, and more unaccounted urns will pop up.

Toll bells ring nonstop as 2,482,598 coronavirus cases, 170,484 deaths later are registered by world odometers.

Everything got worse and Wei went to Wuhan The Eleventh Hospital. The doctor told her that they could not diagnose her and gave her pills instead.

The 57 year old was in such great discomfort and lacked the strength or energy to do anything.

December 16, she visited the Wuhan Union Hospital and one of her doctors (Ai Fen? Li Wenliang?) told her she might have the "nascent" novel coronavirus (it was not called that yet). Other people are also experiencing similar symptoms already.

When quarantined in late December, the doctors are now aware of the growing pandemic that the WHO may have kept from the world. In December 31, a press release was post-dated to January 5, instead of an immediate release.

Tagged as only one of many infectees

Later, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on December 31 confirmed that Wei is one of the first 27 patients who contracted the COVID-19, plus just one of the 24 cases linked to the Wuhan market. She later revealed that the COVID-19 was acquired after she used a public toilet in the market.

Early January, she has recovered and left the hospital. She told the Paper that she got it in the Wuhan toilet. Soon after, other vendors got the novel coronavirus as well, and other members of her family, that included her daughter and niece.

Hence, she may or may not be patient zero that got infected with the virus first.

False 'patient zero'?

Thee are some data implying a huge cover-up as to when the contagion began. It was not Ms Wei but a 'patient zero' who was recorded on November 17, far earlier than the Wuhan Breakout.

Dr Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said it changes the narrative set by Beijing. She said that patient zeros are not known from infectious contagions.

The patient zero of Wuhan market is not yet revealed, but it will help to know what is the REAL origin of the coronavirus.

