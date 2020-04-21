The woes of China are mounting as Australia demands an open investigation on the coronavirus with all transparency. On Sunday, Australia turned the screws on Beijing like other western countries who are suspicious about the COVID-19 origin.

Reports showed that China has decided to withhold vital information and by doing so, the coronavirus has already 2,497,144 cases and 171,242 deaths that have caused direct misery to many countries.

Australia is only one of many countries that are beginning to express doubt about the motivations of China, from knowing the origin and to how the virus quickly spread. Is COVID-19 truly man-made in a Wuhan lab, or was it nature's freak accident?

Origins of COVID-19 still up for debate

The most accepted narrative about the coronavirus is that it came from a wet market that sold endangered species at the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. But, this is a question by Beijing and now even the WHO is saying that China is not to blame.

WHO failed to immediately act to contain the virus, and by failing to declare a pandemic, it has affected and shut down the entire world. Reuters reported 2.3 million cases, with over 160,00 deaths.

Marise Payne, Australia's foreign minister mentioned that her concern about China as flighty and evasive concerning these questions are relevant to show if they are not doing any suspicious activity on their part, according to her is 'a very high point' and not to be dismissed.

Payne made her point clear on ABC TV, as she said, "The issues around the coronavirus are issues for independent review, and I think that it is important that we do that. In fact, Australia will insist on that."

Also read: Beijing Strict on Coronavirus Research Publications That Contradicts China PR Drive

Australia is one of the lucky ones

Quite fortunate that Australia was able to keep tabs and get its epidemic under control, before the public health system broke unlike what occured in Italy and the US. Now there are only 53 new cases, over a total positive caseload of 6,586 cases, based on health ministry data.

To date, the land down under has had on 71 deaths, compared to the body count in Italy, UK, and the USA. Increase of cases is far less below 1% for seven days straight. This is one of the lowest counts for any country.

Her call for an investigation in the Wuhan outbreak is ill-timed, as China's activities are driving to conflict, and China is one of its trading partners.

Australia and China are now ill at ease, as China is accused of meddling in Aussie affairs and Australia is preparing a serious response to China's attacks in the South China Sea, on peaceful nations and even endangering the lives of others in these standoffs in the Pacific region.

Payne wants China to be more open and less secretive, with her call for investigation at the heels of President Trump's concern for the democratic sovereignty in the Pacific over China's hostile overtures.

President Trump intends to protect the free world's interest in the sea-lanes or letting China explain itself about the truth of the COVID-19 epidemic. China dismisses such criticism saying it has been open about the outbreak and in warning the world about it.

Furthermore, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt, Australia did not trust the WHO and banned Chinese nationals despite protests from Beijing. He added, "We have done well because we made our own decisions as a country."

Australia will demand an open investigation about the coronavirus, so the world can see the truth of the coronavirus and Beijing.

Related article: Three Whistleblowers Still Missing in China: The World Wants the Truth, Where Are They Now?