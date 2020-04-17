Three whistleblowers in China courageously revealed what they know about coronavirus. However, the payback for their revelation is risking their own lives. Said whistleblowers are currently missing and there's still a big question about their whereabouts. Their efforts to reveal the truth has placed doubt in the façade presented by the mainland government of Xi Jinping.

Mysteriously, they have gone silent with no trace of activity or records if they perished from the coronavirus like Li Wenliang. It's like the earth swallowed them in the past two months.

The three whistleblowers may never be seen again. Let's get to know who these heroes are so the world will never forget them as thorns to the current ruling party in China.

Three whistleblowers

Chen Qiushu, Fang Bing, and Ken Zehua have no traces since February when Chinese officials cracked down on them and deemed their activities treasonous. Upon their disappearance, officials from Xi Jinping and other Chinese official have been silenced despite cries to inform of their whereabouts by Chinese citizens. Many references online and from social media are scrubbed by Chinese watchdogs.

These three journalists worked from coronavirus ground zero, Wuhan, with materials considered seditious on YouTube and Twitter. There is no access since both websites are blocked in China. But the Chinese cry freedom with still more evidence that Beijing is concealing many facts as state media tailors the narrative.

Chen, aged 34 has disappeared at 7 pm local time att last February 6. He angered officials for his exposes.

Before the lockdown, he was in Wuhan when the Chinese government revealed the epidemic.

He reported the turmoil and terror as Wuhan citizens saw relatives die, and the overloaded hospitals struggling to contain the first wave of the coronavirus in Wuhan. Images that ignited world indignation in China were shared online.

His last report should have been about a '"fang cang" makeshift hospital. But local officials were giving hostile overtures before he evaporated. Later many urns were spotted by the western media.

An excerpt of a post on his Twitter says, "Chen Qiushi has been out of contact for 68 days after covering coronavirus in Wuhan. Please save him!!!, where is he now?"

Fang Bin another Wuhan resident who was never seen in public after Februar 9, has raised the red flag on China's severe crackdown on those like him, ignoring his human right. China was given a seat in the UN's human rights committee later.

Bin had several videos posted, but his video showing pathetic corpses thrown like mess into a bus was shocking.

His arrest came later as a video showing him, getting manhandled by hazmat-wearing officers getting his temperature. Later, he was collected by the officers according to Radio Free Asia (RFA), that was not normal for most suspected corona-positives. He is gone with no trace while the crematoriums continue burning in Wuhan.

Li Zehua, 25, a well-known reporter, has disappeared as well. She worked as a state broadcaster and CCTV employee. Li reported from Wuhan as an independent journalist. He vanished on February 26 as the government cracked down on what they considered as seditious news.

Claim to fame is going to classified areas in Wuhan, and a huge banquet held in the center of the epidemic, with more hires needed to burn the Wuhanese in crematoriums reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA). Li later added that RFA was going to be the target of Beijing's secret police.

With the disappearance of the three whistleblowers, many are asking where they are while urging China to reveal the truth about coronavirus.

