Due to the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a shortage of face masks, forcing a lot of people to create their own masks to protect themselves.

A professor from the Industrial Forms Department at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts in the city of Krakow, Poland, has created a DIY mask and posted the video. The said video shows you how to make an origami face mask from paper towels which is said to protect against coronavirus.

How to make origami paper mask

The mask can be made with just a thin paper towel, two elastic bands and a stapler. The mask can only be used once, and it can reportedly limit the transmission of droplets, thus lowering the chances of coronavirus carries passing on the disease.

Staples are used to secure the mask and the elastic bands go around the user's ears. The creators of the mask said it should be thrown away immediately after each use.

Myczkowska-Szczerska, the head of the Designing Basics faculty at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts is a specialist in visual communication including papercrafts, posters and book publications. The video is now being widely distributed in Poland as everyone in the country is now required to cover their noses and their mouths when they are leaving their homes.

The CDC has required everyone to wear a face mask when going out. You can do your own face masks by using old clothes. Cut the material and interfacing to 12 x 9 inches, iron the interfacing material and fold the fabric in half with interfacing on the outside. You can then cut two pieces of elastic, each 7-inches long. Pin and sew 1/4-inch from edge leaving a 2-inch gap in the center.

Put elastic band on each corner and inside the material, put a pin to keep it in place. Make sure that the elastic is now twisted. Pin the center as well. Using the pattern, mark the locations of pleat lines and add pins on both sides. Fold 3 pleats and sew around the entire perimeter of the mask, this can hold the pleats in place and close the 2-inch gap.

Other hacks

There have been numerous coronavirus hacks on circulating on social media since the world has been on lockdown due to the pandemic. These hacks have been keeping people in isolation busy.

The lockdown in Poland was first announced last month, and panic-buyers emptied the shelves of supermarkets as they feared that supplies won't last. One coronavirus hack that is popular in Poland is freezing milk in an ice cube tray for tea and coffee to avoid wastage.

According to eatbydate.com, fresh milk can be frozen for three to six months. Though the texture and the color of the milk may change once thawed, the milk is still safe for consumption. Once the milk cube has been thawed at room temperature, it can be added to tea and coffee when desired.

Marie Kondo, a Japanese tidying expert has recently said that the key to surviving lockdown is to stay organized and declutter your home. The 35-year-old expert stated that for a happy home, people should hang on to items that spark joy and to throw away those that no longer makes you happy.

Kondo told CNN that people need to visualize what your ideal lifestyle looks like and how you want to spend your time at home. You need to think about your goal for tidying. In the KonMari method, there is a specific order to follow. It begins with clothes, then books, documents, miscellaneous items and sentimental items. But it should always begin with clothes.

