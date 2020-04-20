The Texas mom aka the Nude Model Kidnapper was on the run for six years. She abused her daughter while the father suffered, but justice is now served.

This mother kidnapped her daughter in 2014 and got caught when they were traced by authorities who found her child in a dreadful condition in a Texas motel.

When the child was found, the authorities learned that her daughter was living merely on candy and soda.

How she was caught

Heather lnks, 37, was apprehended at the Days Inn in Madisonville, Texas. The reason she called was to inform the police that she was poisoned, said investigators.

Last April 3, she told emergency dispatchers that her ex-husband gave her poison, based on the arrest report. She was flagged because she it was discovered that she used different names and birthdates to cover up a her past criminal record. Upon discovery of Heather's fugitive profile, the authorities arrested her.

But they did not expect to discover something else.The police found the missing girl, Penelope, who is already 15-years old, staying at the hotel.

Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert said, "The juvenile was emaciated, her body stature was very small."

Investigators found out the mother just fed her candy and Dr. Pepper as nourishment.

The investigators were disturbed at the way the Texas mom fed her daughter. Philip Klein, 61, private eye added,"If you looked at that picture [of her rescue], I think you would cry."

The pitiful teenager was frail, starved, and mentally abused. He added that she was thin and never attended school in years.

Klein painfully asked, "Who does that to a child?"

Soon after the arrest of the Texas mom, her daughter was sent to Child Protective Services and is recovering from parental maltreatment. She is also getting de-programmed from her mother's lies.

According to the motel manager, Heather and her boyfriend went to the Days Inn on April 2. No one knows where she hid for six years.

A state warrant for Inks

She was supposed to appear in a custody hearing with her ex-husband Kevin Inks. The Texas mom was an abusive parent and violated court orders on several occasions, until she disappears with the child during the custody battle. After the disappearance Kevin Inks looked for his daughter for six years, while his estranged wife was on the run ever since.

A year after, she was declared a fugitive and charged for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Plus, the welfare of their daughter was of great concern, especially by the distraught father.

Christina Garza, a spokesperson for the FBI, as quoted."Parental kidnappings are one of the most challenging violations the FBI investigates because of who the fugitive is and because often, the abducting parent has fled interstate or internationally to avoid prosecution."

She once wanted to appear on Playboy according to investigators, who called her "The Nude Model Kidnapper."

In the show Dr. Phil, she accused her then-husband of strangling her at knifepoint in front of their daughter.

Dr Phil McGraw added about the husband, "You've threatened to crush her to death." She used the show to damage the husband's image, and to make her look oppressed.

The Texas mom is already caught and her emaciated daughter is getting better soon. Justice is served.

