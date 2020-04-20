A new study proposes that exercise can prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in coronavirus patients, which is a serious condition when undergoing treatment.

The research was published and conducted by Zhen Yan, based at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, pointing to the medical finding of the "possibility that exercise can prevent or at least reduce the severity of ARDS."

Yan came across a "powerful antioxidant" that was produced by the body when exercising. Further investigation of the antioxidant showed it can prevent ARDS. This antioxidant is called the "extracellular superoxide dismutase" (EcSOD), created naturally by muscles that peak when exercising specifically. Making it a significant discovery that is important.

It proposes that between 3% and 17% of reported COVID-19 patients will get ARDS, the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates from 20% and 42% of all coronavirus cases with COVID-19 are susceptible to acquiring ARDS, as one of the complications.

The University of Virginia Health System released a press statement and it is quoted, "research conducted prior to the pandemic suggested that approximately 45 per cent of patients who develop severe ARDS will die."

Mentioning that 45% of the patients with ARDS will die means there must be an underlying condition to worry about.

Yan is quoted saying, "These findings strongly support that enhanced EcSOD expression from skeletal muscle or other tissues/organ, which can be redistributed to lung tissue, could be a viable preventative/therapeutic measures in reducing the risk and severity of ARDS."

In an email to Newsweek, he explained the different exercises that would produce the most EcSOD, and what frequency these exercises would be done will give the most benefit. The scientist said that weight training as well will help in more EcSOD production in the body for more benefits.

In the study, they used nocturnal mice that runs 10 miles a day. For humans, that would be about 30 minutes of an intense workout for each day. Doing this will give good health to a person for a long time.

Many U.S. states have issued stay-at-home-orders and strict social distancing measures. That means all closure of non-essential businesses like gyms where people exercise, and keeping a six-foot distance to thwart the coronavirus and lessen infection. Even with these closures, there are still ways to exercise with a gym.

Yan said that keeping social distancing in gyms is not easy. But aerobic exercise can be done in the house. For example, a stationary bike, aerobic floor exercise and rowing machines. Of course, canoeing, biking and running outside with strict social distance are some choices,too.

Gaining these EcSOD can be done even at home. Self-isolation is no impediment to exercise and it serves as a distraction too.

The discovery of these substances gives a chance for anyone to prepare just in case ARDS might happen during COVID-19 treatment.

According to Yan, exercise will help create extracellular superoxide dismutase (EcSOD) that helps prevent ARDS from occurring, when one is afflicted by COVID-19.

