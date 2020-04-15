The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in lockdown and community quarantine in many parts of the globe. During self-isolation, more and more people are turning to booze to pass time. Are you one of them? Here are 9 tell-tale signs that you're drinking too much.

While many are panic-buying, alcoholic beverages are also getting sold out of the shelves as more people prepare to stay at home.

Alcohol addiction only starts with a few shots, then one bottle, until it becomes a full-blown habit. To avoid it happening, just see what symptoms are present.

1. Stress can cause increase in alcohol intake

Lockdowns and COVID-19 pandemic are sure to bring up the stress levels that will cause a drink or two to calm nerves. Amanda Brown, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner in New York, says that alcohol becomes a crutch to deal with stress derived from negative feedback.

Alcohol becomes a crutch that worsens things, instead of dealing with negative emotion. It is destructive and will never yield positive effects.

2. Drinking because of boredom

Staying at home most of the time can be bad, but a beer or glass of wine makes it more bearable. According to Andrew Mendonsa, a clinical psychologist, this is a red flag and should be avoided. But crossing the line is inevitable for some.

Look for something else to do other than popping open a beer can or bottle of liquor.

3. Having a drink while working from home

Transitioning for the office to working at home seems good, but getting a beer can or drinking for a break, and no boss to check the work can be tempting. Mostly, productivity is challenged when you can't resist the temptations.

4. Craving for alcohol during quarantine

If you're in isolation or lockdown, too much desire for alcohol is not a good sign, whether running out of it or just keeping a good stock even when it's not needed.

5. Ignoring responsibilities due to alcohol

Excessive drinking during the lockdown might lead you to ignore your responsibilities and duties. It becomes a serious problem unless you learn to manage it as early as possible.

6. Drinking too much and making impulsive decisions

Most people tend to act on their impulse whenever they are intoxicated. This may also lead to unnecessary online shopping. Drink less and be sharper!

If you always experience hangovers accompanied with headaches and light sensitivity, then it means lay off the alcohol for now.

7. You cannot function without a drink

A day starts with a drink, and another drink, and then another, until you find yourself being too dependent on the booze. Alcohol dependency sets in and a day without is torture.

8. Alcohol becomes a necessity you can't live without

If you feel like you're slowly becoming dependent to the booze, then it might be time to get some help.

If any of these 9 signs are there, and drinking too much during lockdown or isolation, have yourself checked and call the Substance Abuse and Mental Services Administration (SAMHSA) hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

