The United States now holds the position as the world's highest number of COVID-19 fatalities, tallying nearly 22,000 recorded on early Monday.

According to the study from the Johns Hopkins University, it counts 22,020 fatalities, 555,313 confirmed infected cases, and 32,988 recoveries from the illness.

The U.S. is the country with the highest number of both coronavirus deaths and infections. It has overtaken Italy as the nation with the largest number of novel coronavirus deaths. Italy has recorded 119,899 fatalities.

The U.S. was also the first country to register around 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day, with 2,108 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

According to governor Andrew Cuomo at a briefing in Albany, the state capital, New York is the hardest-hit U.S. state and saw 783 deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,627.

For that reason, this grim achievement was expected.

Despite the fact that U.S. now has the highest total death toll across the globe, Italy has tallied more deaths per capita.

American losses now constitute a little beyond 18 percent of the global total of coronavirus fatalities of over 113,000.

However, Cuomo said on Saturday that New York's death toll seems to be stabilizing.

He declared that for the last several days had seen around the same number of the aforementioned 24-hour figure of 783 new deaths.

"That is not an all-time high, and you can see that the number is somewhat stabilizing but it is stabilizing at a horrific rate," Cuomo announced. "These are just incredible numbers depicting incredible loss and pain."

According to Jeffrey Sachs, a professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, in an opinion article for CNN, citizens will continue to die in huge numbers until America launches a rational response to the coronavirus epidemic. He bluntly said President Donald Trump has failed.

The previous record-holder for having the most number of deaths in 24 hours belonged to Italy on March 27 when it reported 969 coronavirus fatalities in one day at the height of the disease's prevalence. However, Italy is a much smaller nation.

The New York Times recently published an unfavorable report chronicling Trump's recurring failures over several months to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. They noted how the president's suspicion of the so-called Deep State tainted how he countered the virus even as the death toll began to rise.

According to Johns Hopkins University, globally, the total of fatalities is more than 114,000 while the number of confirmed cases is near 1.9 million.

Authorities had previously alerted that the U.S. should prepare for a spiking death toll in the projected the direst week yet of the coronavirus pandemic. According to U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams last week, "This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly."

After a decline in daily death tolls, Spain and Italy, two countries hit hard by the coronavirus, were setting off to ease lockdown measures on Monday.

