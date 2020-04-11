The Russian Embassy has demonstrated gratitude to the Philippine government for permitting the transport of a sick Russian ship captain to a Metro Manila hospital despite the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They released a statement on Thursday (April 9) that Captain Alexander Solodyannikov, of the tanker Asphalt Transporter, is now safe after experiencing an "attack of an unknown respiratory syndrome."

The Russian ship captain suffered the attack at the mid-sea when almost every other country they sought for assistance turned their back.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, the Russian Embassy wrote, "Thanks to the swift and decisive actions of the Philippine Government we managed to save a life. Captain Alexander Solodyannikov of the tanker "Asphalt Transporter."

They added that the ship's doctor could not help the ship captain and because of the novel coronavirus threat, "no country would allow him to enter to be admitted to a hospital."

The tanker was reportedly headed to Australia.

The Russian Embassy added, "The Government of the Philippines responded to the Embassy's request very quickly despite the lockdown and the quarantine measures and allowed the captain to be taken off the ship to a medical center in Metro Manila."

The embassy assured that the ship captain is now safe.

He was successfully transferred to the city of Mati, Davao Oriental province then finally to a hospital in Metro Manila.

"On behalf of his family and ourselves we thank our dear friends from the Philippines for helping us save a life!" the Russian Embassy continued.

The Russian seafarer was transported to Metro Manila through a helicopter. The embassy said he was eventually diagnosed with asthma.

The embassy particularly expressed gratitude for the Department of Foreign Affairs in the Philippines.

They noted that because of the Philippine government's swift and decisive actions, they managed to save a life.

An enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon in the Philippines is currently being implemented until April 30. Air, land, and water transportation had been restricted to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 in the Philippines

The Philippines has recorded 4,076 confirmed cases of the coronavirus nationwide.

The ECQ measure temporarily suspended work for majority of the population and has put operations of public transport on hiatus.

Many municipalities established curfews and other restrainment on movement.

The Philippines' health ministry has recorded 21 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total of deaths to 203.

124 had recovered from the respiratory disease.

On January 30th, the Philippine Department of Health reported the first case of the coronavirus in the country with a 38-year-old female Chinese national.

The first local transmission of the coronavirus was confirmed on March 7.

The outbreak has forced governments to freeze economic activity to prioritize public health.

Lockdowns and mass testing have been favorable in flattening the infection curve.

The tally of the Agence France-Presse indicated that more than 1.5 million cases of the coronavirus have been recorded worldwide with above 87,000 people fatalities.

