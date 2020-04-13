Six individuals in Mississippi died, and many structures in Louisiana were damaged on Easter Sunday by ground-breaking storms seethed across the Deep South.

One individual in Mississippi's Walthall County, two in Lawrence County and three in Jefferson Davis County, were killed by the storm, Emergency Management Agency director Greg Michel said.

Different parts of Mississippi strong winds were moving through, and close to the Alabama state line, a tornado showed up National Weather Service authorities said.

Over parts of Louisiana, multiple tornadoes appeared, and the weather service reported damaging winds. Utility companies had a vast number of blackouts. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.





The storms damaged somewhere in the range 300 homes in and around the city of Monroe, West Monroe and the rest of Ouachita Parish, Jamie Mayo said, the mayor of Monroe, La., interviewed in a local station.

Appointees at State Fire Marshal are conveying to the Monroe area in Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) assistance with their Shreveport-based USAR accomplices to Ouachita Parish fire agencies. Their teams will likewise be offering Incident Support team assets to local responding agencies.

Police are asking that individuals not go driving around to look at the damage that the storm caused. Electrical cables and trees are down in parts of the Ouachita Parish territory. Emergency crews and responders are attempting to carry out their responsibilities and they need the streets clear so they can reestablish power lines and survey the damage to the city.

Monroe Regional Airport canceled flights, the storm ripped the siding off structures and dissipated debris on runways. Almost $30 million were the total cost of the damaged planes inside the hangar, airport director Ron Phillips told the News-Star. The hangar belongs to AV Flight.

In Texas, two tornadoes were confirmed. Lighting damaged a church roof, and steeple in Morgan County, Alabama. Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Eddie Hicks informed AL.com, also in Priceville, Shoals Creek Baptist Church, around 12:45 p.m., firefighters from Priceville and Somerville were able to put out the flames. Though no injuries were reported around the said churches.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said that the incident could be a tough day weather-wise. They advised individuals to be aware of the weather. There are significant winds and tornadoes which can be dangerous that come through Mississippi.

He also declared a state of emergency to ensure the safety and health of Mississippians in the response to what happened. Authorities are working around the clock and will not rest until it's over. They deploying all resources available for their people and their property.

Climate trackers said to the individuals living in Mississippi, Alabama, and western Georgia should make a considerable risk for intense storms that may come. At the same time, a significant part of the remainder of the South was, at any rate, a peripheral chance.

