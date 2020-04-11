Despite the rising death toll in New York City, fewer coronavirus cases are sent to hospitals which seemingly indicate that the battle against COVID-19 is nearly over.

New York City is now one of the worst epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are some peculiar things happening in the area which includes fewer 911 calls, and ventilators are still in supply. This is a contrast with the rising death that is causing difficulties for leaders in NYC.

Still, as the state got hit with the most deaths on Thursday, about 4,778 dead that rose from 4,260 a day earlier, new deaths and hospitalizations are going down to 806 people who perished on Tuesday.

In the eyes of the health providers, this day of the pandemic are hoping the worst has been deflected with fewer beds to go around, and worst is doctors acting as gods because they need to decide who lives or dies.

Dr Jolion McGreevy, medical director of Mount Sinai Hospital's emergency department said, "There is a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the volume of patients and how sick people are."

He added that everything will not go down easy. Instead, there will be a 'slow decline' in weeks and months to come.

The fewer incidences is a good sign, but things are expected to get worse before getting better.

Last Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced another 799 fatalities courtesy of the virus, it was just the third day of grim increases in the death toll. In New York state, the deceased around 7,000 people.

Another statistic that was encouraging across New York is the number of patients hospitalized which is only 200, that is way lower than 1,427 patients last April 2. Cases in the ICU took a splashdown in numbers. Overall, the total number of coronavirus positive people placed in hospitals were 18,000 people.

It is important to remember what Cuomo said, "Today we can say that we have lost many of our brothers and sisters, but we haven't lost anyone because they couldn't get the right and best health care that they could."

There's already an increased supply of ventilators that was a problem a while back. New York City was able to get supplies from all over the world as a precaution if the cases overwhelm too much.

Another good sign is more are released from COVID-19 treatment than admitted at the New York-Presbyterian's hospitals in the New York City area, added CEO Dr Steven J. Corwin in a statement last Thursday.

The Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, sent out with a chime for each patient who goes home.The chime has been rung 450 times as patients go home. With the tapering off in cases, Dr.Corwin said keeping social distance must be maintained.

Both Cuomo and de Blasio on Thursday told everyone that it is "not out of the wood, stay at home." Despite the decrease of numbers, Cuomo advised to continue staying home.

