A new evidence may alarm some people who are already perturbed by the coronavirus pandemic. The virus is said to stay on the air for several hours and surfaces for a couple of days. It was discovered by a research done by the New England Journal of Medicine.

To determine the validity of these claims, researchers from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UCLA and Princeton University, pooled their brain trust to see how long the COVID-19 lasts on surfaces. Here are their findings that reveal more risks, despite all precautions and the only way is to scrub down areas completely.

Materials that the COVID-19 virus can linger on

Never make the mistake of assuming that places are safe from possible contamination, as most will not be aware that these surfaces are less than innocent. Especially if there were infections traced to such location. Be alert and smart because this will help anyone avoid acquiring the virus accidentally. Coronavirus live on surfaces of the following materials:

1. Copper

2. Cardboard

3. Plastic

4. Stainless steel

In places where positive infections have been reported, take note of these surfaces, and avoid touching it.

How long does the virus linger on these materials?

The next question is how long the COVID-19 pathogen survives without a host, and how long is the contagion material active to infect someone without knowing. Most carrier without symptoms do not even know they have the virus.

1. Copper lasts 4 hours

2. Cardboard will last 24-hours

3. Plastic and stainless steel about three days

Scientists note that as time wears on, the virus dies, but we cannot really know if it's there.

Regular hand-washing and alcohol both work, but always remember to never touch your face. This way, the virus cannot infect you. Make it a point to cleanse all contact surfaces.

Does COVID-19 stay long in the air as an aerosol or spray?

The danger of COVID-19 is not only that it can live on surfaces, scientist now know that it can be in aerosol form. This means that aerosol droplets are now confirmed to linger up to 3 hours, these particle for everyone's information will be floating in the air invisibly, this includes fog, dust, and gas that are utilized in medical procedures like ventilators and nebulizers.

According to Dr. Neeltje van Doremalen, a scientist from National Institutes of Health (NIH), the results of the study shows there are several was to get infected by the COVID-19, which is by aerosol and another by a contaminated surface. He revealed all these based on recent findings.

Impact of aerosol and object contamination

All over the world, COVID-19 cases are more than 200,000 with more outbreaks outside of China. Discovery of these facts has forced the World Health Organization draft new precaution for the airborne and contaminated object scenarios, that medical personnel need to know about the survival of the virus in these conditions.

Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit said, "When you do an aerosol-generating procedure like in a medical care facility, you have the possibility to what we call aerosolize these particles, which means they can stay in the air a little bit longer."

Relevance of the findings

Maria Van Kerkhove has emphasized how coronavirus stays in the air. On the other hand, findings from the New England Journal of Medicine shows that the coronavirus live on surfaces. These adds more areas to avoid the contagion making it a lot more difficult.

