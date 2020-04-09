A day after Oilers star Colby Cave was rushed to the hospital for an emergency brain bleed surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma, his wife, Emily Cave gave an update about the athlete's current condition.

On Wednesday, Emily took it to Instagram to share a picture of her and Colby during their wedding followed by an emotional post on how she kept pleading for her husband to wake up. She also shared that due to the restrictions related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, she and Colby's parents are unable to stay with him in the hospital.

Colby's wife also repeated a sentiment she posted a day before asking for a miracle. On the same post, she also narrated how the day before he was placed in a coma they were only able to see him through a window and talk to him through a walkie talkie in the hospital. However, after which, they were told that they could not stay anymore due to the risk of COVID-19. On top of this, Emily also said that the situation is even worsened by the fact that she cannot be with her husband amid these difficult times and that it broke her heart into a million pieces. She also revealed how the nurse tied Colby's wedding band into his ankle and how much she is dreaming and longing to be with him again, not forgetting to express how much she loved him. Read also: NFL 2020 Season Will Proceed as Scheduled Despite COVID-19 Threats

What happened to Colby?

On Tuesday, the Oilers shared on Twitter that the 25-year-old athlete has been hospitallized after he suffered from brain bleeding. Aside from the Oilers, Colby also plays for the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL. In an updated statement that they released on the same day, the Team stated that the Oilers and Condors forward has come out of emergency surgery at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. The post also said that the doctors were able to remove a colloid cyst in Colby's brain which was causing PRESSURE, resulting to bleeding. They also asked for continued prayers on behalf of Emily and his family while Colby is still in a coma.

#Oilers & @Condors forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma & admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after suffering a brain bleed overnight. Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 7, 2020

According to reports, Cobly did not have any accident or injury which led to the incident but an underlying medical condition. They also stated that his hospitalization is not in any way connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hockey Community expresses support for Colby.

People from the hockey community expressed their support and offered their prayers for Colby and his wife through the use of social media.

Detroit Redwings player Sam Gagner who also played for the oilers before said that Colby was a fantastic person and said expressed his support for the entire Cave family amid this devastating time.

National Hockey League teams including the LA Kings, Montreal Canadiens, and Vancouver Canucks also shared their support to the family.

Before joining the Oilers, Colby played five seasons in the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos.

Related article: Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers Players Cleared from COVID-19 After Two-Week Self-Quarantine