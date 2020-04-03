Two weeks ago, dozens of people in their 20s chartered a plane from Austin, Texas to Mexico for spring break. They went against the advice of White House officials who asked the public to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 and nonessential air travel to help stop the spread of the virus.

Unfortunately, 44 people who went out for fun came home with coronavirus as they tested positive, and all of them are students from the University of Texas at Austin. An elected official had a blunt message for the spring breakers who broke the protocol. Texas House Speaker, Dennis Bonnen, told CNN affiliate KXAN "Quit being an a**. Get over yourselves. Whether you think this is an issue or not, it is. Whether you think it could affect you or not, it does. The reality of it is, if I'm a college kid who's going to spring break in Mexico, you're affecting a lot of people. Grow up."

According to the Austin Public Health Department, what they find also alarming is that some of the passengers who went on the trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, took commercial flights home and they will be difficult to trace and test to see if they have the virus.

Spring breakers contract coronavirus

Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said in a statement "The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying, while younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune from severe illness and death from COVID-19."

The University Health Services, the UT Health Austin and the local public health department have contacted all of the passengers on the plane using flight manifests from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC. The University of Texas is also working to help public health officials.

The university spokesman J.B Bird said in a statement "The university is working closely with Austin Public Health to assist in contact tracing. The incident is a reminder of the vital importance of taking seriously the warnings of public health authorities on the risks of becoming infected with COVID-19 and spreading it to others."

The 44 students who tested positive for COVID-19 are now in self-isolation and are seeking treatment, according to health officials. The Department of State Health Services has been alerted to the spread of the virus.

The president of the university, Gregory L. Fenves, urged the students to stay inside, follow the protocol, practice good judgment and think about how their actions could affect others. In a statement, Fenves said "It is our responsibility to follow local, state and national public health orders, and use good judgment during this crisis. Our conduct and the decisions we make have direct ramifications on our own health and the health of everyone in our city and beyond. We must do everything we can to limit the spread of this virus -- the consequences of reckless actions at this time could not be clearer."

Nationwide lockdown

On March 24, Mayor Steve Adler issues a stay-at-home order for Austin, Texas. According to the health officials, Mexico was not under a federal travel advisory when the spring breakers traveled. On March 19, the United States announced the suspension of nonessential travel between the two countries because of the ongoing pandemic.

