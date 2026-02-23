AJ Styles Set to be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

AJ Styles is going into the WWE Hall of Fame

The announcement was made during the February 23 edition of Monday Night Raw, which held a tribute for Styles after he retired at the Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles' Hall of Fame Announcement

The announcement was made by The Undertaker, who appeared after Styles' speech to the crowd in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia is Styles' home state.

Styles had just left his jacket and gloves in the ring as a symbolism of retirement when the Dead Man made the surprise appearance.

"So, what?" The Undertaker asked Styles. "You're just going to leave your stuff here, then leave?"

Styles looked visibly shocked as The Undertaker went on to reveal that he is going into this year's Hall of Fame. Styles' wife and three of his four children looked on from ringside as the announcement was made.

You can watch the full announcement below.

The NEWEST inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame! ✨@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/MAXc5hHODu — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

AJ Styles joins Stephanie McMahon in this year's WWE Hall of Fame. It can be recalled that it was also The Undertaker who informed McMahon of her induction.

The Undertaker will also be the one who will induct McMahon into the Hall of Fame, according to ESPN.

The induction ceremony is set to take place this April and is expected to happen prior to the two-day WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As of writing, the exact venue has not been confirmed. It has also not been confirmed who will induct Styles into the Hall of Fame.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com