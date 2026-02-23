Sports

AJ Styles Set to be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

The announcement was made by The Undertaker.

By
AJ Styles' WWE Hall of Fame Announcement

AJ Styles is going into the WWE Hall of Fame

The announcement was made during the February 23 edition of Monday Night Raw, which held a tribute for Styles after he retired at the Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles' Hall of Fame Announcement

The announcement was made by The Undertaker, who appeared after Styles' speech to the crowd in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia is Styles' home state.

Styles had just left his jacket and gloves in the ring as a symbolism of retirement when the Dead Man made the surprise appearance.

"So, what?" The Undertaker asked Styles. "You're just going to leave your stuff here, then leave?"

Styles looked visibly shocked as The Undertaker went on to reveal that he is going into this year's Hall of Fame. Styles' wife and three of his four children looked on from ringside as the announcement was made.

You can watch the full announcement below.

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

AJ Styles joins Stephanie McMahon in this year's WWE Hall of Fame. It can be recalled that it was also The Undertaker who informed McMahon of her induction.

The Undertaker will also be the one who will induct McMahon into the Hall of Fame, according to ESPN.

The induction ceremony is set to take place this April and is expected to happen prior to the two-day WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As of writing, the exact venue has not been confirmed. It has also not been confirmed who will induct Styles into the Hall of Fame.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Wwe, Hall of fame
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez

Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodríguez For Now Managing To Walk Fine Line Between Demands From U.S. and Regime Loyalists

Snow Blizzard
Blizzard Warning: NYC Braces For First Major Nor'easter In Nine Years
Cameroon
US Deports Gay Asylum-Seeker to Third Country Where Homosexuality Is Illegal
Nationwide blackout in Cuba back on October 20
Cuba Has Until Late March Before Running Out Of Fuel Due To U.S. Blockade, Analyst Says
Secretary of National Defense of Mexico, Ricardo Trevilla Trejo
Mexican Officials Say Almost 60 People Have Died During the Wave of Violence in Jalisco Following the Death of 'El Mencho'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice