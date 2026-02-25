Warriors vs. Pelicans Injury Report: Golden State Fall Without Curry as Murray Returns 

The Golden State Warriors entered their road matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans hoping to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-January.

Fresh off an emotional victory over the Denver Nuggets, Golden State aimed to build momentum in the tightly contested Western Conference playoff race. Instead, the Pelicans capitalized on a depleted roster and escaped with a 113–109 victory.

Stephen Curry Injury and Roster Absences Take Toll

Injuries continue to define Golden State's season. Stephen Curry missed his eighth straight game due to right patellofemoral pain syndrome, stripping the offense of its primary scoring engine and playmaker.

Jimmy Butler III remains sidelined following ACL surgery, while Kristaps Porziņģis did not travel because of illness. Veteran Al Horford sat for injury management, and Seth Curry continues recovering from sciatic nerve irritation.

Although Draymond Green was listed as probable after a minor back flare-up, the Warriors clearly lacked full strength. Still, Green played in 32 minutes, scoring only 11 points and recording seven rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Dejounte Murray's Return Lifts Pelicans

Despite carrying a 16–42 record, New Orleans entered the contest healthier and more balanced. Dejounte Murray made his long-awaited return from an Achilles rupture, stepping back onto the court for the first time in nearly 13 months.

The former Atlanta Hawks guard provided both emotional energy and backcourt stability, helping the Pelicans close out the tight contest. He scored 13 points in 25 minutes in a Zion Williamson-led team. Williamson became the top scorer with 26 points, six rebounds, and two steals.

Golden State fought until the final possession, but the four-point loss exposes how thin the margin has become for a team trying to stay afloat in the playoff picture.

GSW to Focus on Memphis Next

The Warriors now turn their focus to a crucial matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Until Stephen Curry and other key pieces return, Golden State must lean on defensive discipline and roster depth to remain competitive.

Steve Kerr knows the repercussions of having a small-ball lineup. Several adjustments will be made as they face a Western team on Wednesday.

