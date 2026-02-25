Sports

Warriors vs. Pelicans Injury Report: Golden State Fall Without Curry as Murray Returns 

Murray contributed 13 points in 25 minutes in his Pelicans debut.

By

The Golden State Warriors entered their road matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans hoping to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-January.

Fresh off an emotional victory over the Denver Nuggets, Golden State aimed to build momentum in the tightly contested Western Conference playoff race. Instead, the Pelicans capitalized on a depleted roster and escaped with a 113–109 victory.

Stephen Curry Injury and Roster Absences Take Toll

Stephen Curry Passes Jerry West in NBA's All-Time NBA Scoring

Injuries continue to define Golden State's season. Stephen Curry missed his eighth straight game due to right patellofemoral pain syndrome, stripping the offense of its primary scoring engine and playmaker.

Jimmy Butler III remains sidelined following ACL surgery, while Kristaps Porziņģis did not travel because of illness. Veteran Al Horford sat for injury management, and Seth Curry continues recovering from sciatic nerve irritation.

Although Draymond Green was listed as probable after a minor back flare-up, the Warriors clearly lacked full strength. Still, Green played in 32 minutes, scoring only 11 points and recording seven rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Dejounte Murray's Return Lifts Pelicans

Despite carrying a 16–42 record, New Orleans entered the contest healthier and more balanced. Dejounte Murray made his long-awaited return from an Achilles rupture, stepping back onto the court for the first time in nearly 13 months.

The former Atlanta Hawks guard provided both emotional energy and backcourt stability, helping the Pelicans close out the tight contest. He scored 13 points in 25 minutes in a Zion Williamson-led team. Williamson became the top scorer with 26 points, six rebounds, and two steals.

Golden State fought until the final possession, but the four-point loss exposes how thin the margin has become for a team trying to stay afloat in the playoff picture.

GSW to Focus on Memphis Next

The Warriors now turn their focus to a crucial matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Until Stephen Curry and other key pieces return, Golden State must lean on defensive discipline and roster depth to remain competitive.

Steve Kerr knows the repercussions of having a small-ball lineup. Several adjustments will be made as they face a Western team on Wednesday.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Golden state warriors, Stephen curry, New orleans pelicans
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Stephen Curry Passes Jerry West in NBA's All-Time NBA Scoring

Warriors vs. Pelicans Injury Report: Golden State Fall Without Curry as Murray Returns 

AJ Styles' WWE Hall of Fame Announcement
AJ Styles Set to be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026
Cameroon
US Deports Gay Asylum-Seeker to Third Country Where Homosexuality Is Illegal
dna-from-cigarette-solves-44-year-old-murder-case
DNA from Cigarette Solves California Murder Case, Identifies Teenager's Killer 44 Years Later
Secretary of National Defense of Mexico, Ricardo Trevilla Trejo
Mexican Officials Say Almost 60 People Have Died During the Wave of Violence in Jalisco Following the Death of 'El Mencho'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice