As the end of the White House's 15 days period approaches its final days, President Donald Trump gave another signal on Tuesday, that he wanted to loosen restrictions placed on families and businesses in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump posted on his Twitter "Our people want to return to work, They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!"

Trump has progressively given indications that he is quick to reverse the shuttering of American life that has caused serious financial damage across the nation over as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump stated in a briefing in White House on Monday evening, that they can't have the cure be worse than the problem.

New Jersey, California, Michigan, and New York, and other states implemented "stay-at-home" orders which have seen in schools and businesses close and cities transformed overnight into ghost towns. The "stay-at-home" order blocks non-essential workers from going to work and stop large gatherings.

Social distancing was encouraged by the White House and urged Americans to maintain a plan that sees 15 days to slow the spread, including recommendations such as working from home where avoiding non-essential travel for work and practicing good hygiene and avoiding restaurants.

The 15 days plan could end next week unless Trump decides to extend it.

Read Also: Coronavirus Most Infectious in First Week of Symptoms, So Stay Home!

However, as the economy has plunged and forecasts of a downturn progressively course, Trump has demonstrated that he needs to get Americans on the way back to typical life once more. He has given no firm timeline for such a return. However, he showed that it would not be the months like what a few specialists and government authorities have said it will take.

Guard Secretary Mark Esper assessed Tuesday that the flare-up could take as long as 10 weeks, and the director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Imprint Milley, went a little further saying he anticipated that the military should manage the infection for the following three months.

Milley said, "You're looking at 8 to 10 maybe 12 weeks something like that, call it three months, Some of that depends on what we do as a nation to mitigate it, to flatten that curve so to speak. But we, the United States military we're going to do this as long as the mission takes."

But Trump wanted it has to be in a matter of weeks.

"I'm not looking at months, this is going away. We're going to win the battle." Trump said.

He announced at that press conference that the economic cost has their own, sometimes deathly tolls as well.

He also added that "We have jobs, we have - people get tremendous anxiety and depression, and you have suicides over things like this when you have terrible economies. You have death. Probably and - I mean, definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we're talking about with regard to the virus, so, we have an obligation; we have a double obligation."

Related Article: Trump Asks for South Korea's Help to Tackle Coronavirus