With 790 deaths and 36,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, a horrifying footage of dead bodies being loaded onto a refrigerated truck using a forklift outside Brooklyn Hospital circulated online.

A bystander took the video from their car wherein it shows bodies being loaded onto a truck, while a nurse also shared online a harrowing photograph of dead bodies piled into the refrigerated vehicle, ready to be transported to a different hospital.

Makeshift morgues and hospitals popped up all over New York City, as the virus continuously damaging the entire city making New York the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States and as of Monday morning, 142,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country wherein 2,500 of them died.

Expecting its peak in the next few weeks, New York City is on a frantic race against time to prepare the hospitals which are already overflowing with cases.

White House's most authoritative voice on the subject, Dr. Anthony Fauci shared that as of the moment New York is the epicenter of the outbreak but other cities will soon experience the same distressing outbreaks with New Orleans expected to be the next hotspot where there is already 1,350 confirmed cases and 73 deaths while Detroit and Los Angeles are next in line.

Extending his social distancing guidelines until the end of April, President Trump gave the grim prediction om Sunday that if the number of deaths remains under 200,000 by the time the pandemic is over, and he will have done a good job.

The same day when the clip was shared, an unnamed person at a Manhattan hospital shared a photo of the inside of one of the trucks, lined on either side with body bags.

At the end of his shift on Sunday, the 38-year-old took the photo to show people the ghastly reality of the COVID-19 in the United States.

Cuomo calls on health workers in US to help New York

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on for help as the coronavirus crisi in the state worsens, he asked healthcare workers to travel to the state and aid them in combating the virus.

He also noted that the crisis they are facing right now is not a 'New York only situation'. he said that anyone who thinks so is in a state of denial, since if the situation in New York continues to get worse, other states will be affected and the virus will move across the nation.

Situation similar to 9/11 aftermath

Aside from the latest pandemic, the last time New York City deployed makeshift morgues outside hospitals was during the aftermath of 9/11 or September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

City's largest borough, Queens, has been the hotspot, hitting five-digits on Sunday with 10,373 of confirmed cases.

Brooklyn trailed with 8,451 cases, Bronx with 6,145, Manhattan with 5,438 cases and Staten Island with 1,866 confirmed cases.

Within a 24-hour period from Saturday night to Sunday night, an additional of 161 deaths are tallied in the city.

Late Sunday citywide COVID-19 death toll stood at 776 and by Monday it had climbed to 790.

As of Sunday night, a total of 59,513 confirmed cases is tallied across the state.

