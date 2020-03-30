The regime of Kim Jong Un has launched its sixth unidentified North Korean missile into the coast of the japan sea on Sunday morning. It was one of the several launches done in the past few months.

According to sources, Japan's Self Defense Force verified these claims that North Korean had fired them, Japan's exclusive economic zones, that is 200 nautical miles from Japanese shores.

The Japanese Defense Force statement added, 'It is a serious issue for the whole international society including Japan that North Korea has repeatedly launched the missiles lately.'

They added, that effort will be expended to collect and analyze information, with vigilance to protect the life and property of Japanese citizens. This was in connection to the reckless firing of missiles were often shot into the Sea of Japan.

The Japanese Coast Guard sent out a warning that a missile launch will be a 6 am, at local time on Sunday (5 pm ET Saturday). Everyone in the vicinity was caution, just in case.

Increased missile testing by North Korea

It has been some time since North Korea has fired off, any missiles or done any missile testing. It seems that Pyongyang is planning to launch several more, in the foreseeable future.

Last March 9, an estimate of three missiles were launched by North Korea, the area was in the Sondok and was located off the east coast. This area of water is in the middle of the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Later the South Korean Defense Ministry added that at the duration of the launches, they might have been joint strike drills with multiple rocket launcher and missile systems, primarily for the winter drills of Pyongyang.

After March 9, the next firing drill was held on March 21, about 11 days later and they were fire into the same place, but the launch was in the northern Pyongan region.

Kim Jong Un has warned the US in 2019, there was a deadline when to jumpstart talks once again, several of them ended in disagreement, and the denuclearization talks are now on hold. It will start when the US is ready to begin negotiations once again.

Washington never signified any gesture to restart talks when the deadline came.

As a response to the White House and its failure to restart talks. Pyongyang took a hard stance on the unmet deadline, Kim then declared that North Korea will step up its nuclear deterrent option.

He added that the 'self-imposed moratorium on weapons testing' shall resume, and North Korea will retain its defensive stance.

The North Korean leader has promised to reveal a new strategic weapon soon.

Analysts have stated that most of the missile fired by North Korea were mostly small, and short-range weapons. One example is the KN-24, that was a fire last March 21 as the last launch.

All these launches were for unity and demonstrate that Kim Jung un is still in power, despite the US sanctions and the global pandemic

