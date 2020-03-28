Tragedy struck the historic Snowden family home as a paroled murderer killed his first victim's daughter. The events seem to repeat the crime scene that happened 24 years ago.

It is in the same property that the life of Sally Snowden McKay, 75 then, and Lee Baker, 52, was taken a few houses down from the mansion in 1996.

Travis Santay Lewis was responsible for their deaths. Travis was 16 when he murdered Sally. Years later, he commited another crime.

Travis' new victim is Sally's daughter Martha McKay, aged 63, who died slightly younger than her mother. Martha was part of the Snowden family that owned the colonial-style house at Horseshoe Lake in Crittenden County, Arkansas.

Events after Sally Snowden McKay's death

After her mother's death at the hands of Travis, Martha moved out to Horseshoe Lake from San Francisco. She converted the Snowden house into a high-end bed-and-breakfast and wedding venue.

Sheriff Allen who knew Martha said that he met her a few times and found her interesting. He added that she restored the home to its former beauty. The sheriff mentioned that it was shocking that Travis would come back to commit murder again in the same place and do something horrific.

The murderer

Travis was paroled way back in 2018. The last time he was seen was at the Horseshoe Lake, which is about 30-minutes from Memphis.

Also read: Guilty Mom Arrested After Son Was Found Dead Inside Hotel Bathroom

According to sources, he was last seen the same day he murdered Martha inside the Snowden house, the same location where he killed her mother.

Once again, the bed and breakfast is witness to another heinous crime. This time, the daughter is the victim in the bed and breakfast.

Inside the house, police found the victim's body and were not sure if the cause of death is stabbing or getting bludgeoned to death. This was the same place her mother was killed too.

Chasing Travis Santay Lewis to his death

An alarm at the Snowden mansion summoned the police. When authorities arrived, they found the back door ajar.

An alarmed Travis leapt from an upstairs window, then made a mad dash into a car and drove off, but got stuck in the yard, Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen told the Commercial Appeal.

Travis was seen running from the stuck car, then he jumped into the later in an attempt an escape. However, Travis never surfaced again.

The Arkansas Game and Fish and Crittenden County Search and Rescue were called to find the retrieve the corpse of Travis which they later found in the lake.

Related article: Coronavirus Teenage Prepper Accidentally Kills Cousin With Shotgun