NEW YORK - An underground fire ended the life of a city subway conductor and injured 16 other people Friday morning, officials released.

New York City Fire Department Deputy Assistant Chief Fred Schaaf mentioned in an early-morning conference that the blaze in Harlem, just above Central Park, at 3:18 a.m. were responded by more than 100 firefighters.

According to the Fire Department, four people suffered life-threatening injuries and one serious injury while 11 other people including four firefighters managed to only have minor injuries.

The conductor who died in the hospital due to the incident was identified by his union as Gabriel Goble, 36 years old.

Devastated by the incident, Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano released also a statement that the entire city is saddened by the death of Garrett, who's a young man, serving the public during the national crisis and heroically moved passengers to the platform out of danger.

Moreover, Utano tagged these as one of the darkest days of the Transport Workers Union Local 100 that has gone through for they also lost union brothers with coronavirus and he shared that this is different for they can't grief and mourn together compared the past but he emphasized that they remain a family.

Along with another conductor, Goble helped passengers to escape the train and the platform, shared by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

On behalf of the MTA, Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye released a statement that the entire MTA family mourns on Goble's death alongside the city after the loss of a colleague, a young man who served the people of New York for many years.

Read Also: Coronavirus Hate Crime: Pregnant Woman Assaulted By Man Who Thinks She Has COVID-19

After quickly evacuating two train cars, heavy fire came from at least one train car where firefighters were challenged because of high-heat conditions, New York City Fire Department Deputy Assistant Chief Fred Schaaf said.

With the fire starting at Broadway and 96th Street as per authority, Billowing out of the street, large plumes of smoke could be seen grating near where the train is halted.

Fire appeared to be 'intentional'

The subway station at 110th Street and Central Park North is currently under investigation by Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Fire marshals.

Treating the blaze as suspicious, two senior law enforcement officials shared that an apparently emotionally disturbed person is questioned by the Authorities and investigators regarding the incident.

The person being questioned is currently in custody of the police since they believe that the fire may not be an accident but was 'intentional.' Suspicions grew after investigators found a charred shopping cart filled with burnt items and clothing inside the cart which was suspected to be where the fire started. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined by the fire marshals from the FDNY.

In addition, The Metropolitan Transportation Authority released a statement, offering up to $50,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

According to the MTA, the fire broke out in a northbound train affecting service from morning to afternoon. During the coronavirus pandemic, MTA also decreased the number of trains that they are running for fewer commuters is using the subway system at times of crisis.

Related article: Man Allegedly Planning to Bomb COVID-19 Hospital Killed in FBI Encounter