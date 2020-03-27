A man in Florida was arrested by police officers after he attacked and strangled a pregnant woman claiming she has coronavirus

The suspect was identified as John Cory Newell, 24 years old and a resident of Fort Meyers. Newell was charged with aggravated battery, since the victim was pregnant.

Invoking Marsy's Law, which expands the legal rights of crime victims, the name and location of the victim were redacted from the reports.

Cape Coral police officers rushed to an apartment complex, Tuesday night, after receiving a report about a disturbance. According to the arrest report, as the responding officer approached the building, they heard screams and thuds coming from the complex, further adding that they saw a male straddling the victim with his hands and arms around the victim's neck.

Moreover, the victim was reportedly crying and begging Newell to get off her with her face full of blood. The police had to pull Newell off from the victim since he wouldn't back off without intervention. However, the police had trouble handcuffing the suspect since he was reportedly intoxicated during the attack.

When the police were trying to restrain him, the police report said that the perpetrator started rambling about having COVID-19 and proceeded to bang his head on the concrete floor.

Victim says she had previous altercation with perp

After the perp was taken into custody, the woman told the police that they were sitting outside the aprtment for about 40 minutes before Newell attacked her. The woman also added that Newell was fully aware that she was pregnant, and it was apparent since she is already on the sixth month of pregnancy.

In addition, the woman also said that she and Newell had a previous altercation a few days before the attack, when he accused her of having coronavirus. She also said that during the said encounter, Newell also punched and choked her.

According to witnesses, they heard the woman screaming for help saying that Newell was going to hurt the baby.

After the attack, the woman was brought to Cape Coral hospital due to her pregnancy and she also appeared to have a panic attack. Newell, on the other hand, was brought to Lee County jail.

Newell is scheduled for a court hearing on April 20, and is being help in jail with a bond of $15,000.

COVID-19 related hate-crimes spread

As the widespread of COVID-19 continues, hate crimes related to the outbreak also spread. According to intelligence gathered by the FBI, there have been reports of racist extremist groups and other white supremacists that are encouraging members to contract the virus and spread the contagion. Thus, bringing fear in the already fear-stricken population.

In New York, the State Attorney General's office is set to launch a hot-line to combat hate crimes related to the outbreak. This is in response to the numerous reports of harassment and physical assault in New York which especially targets Asian Americans. According to Attorney General Letitia James, they are already in contact with local law enforcement agencies about the matter since punishing hate crimes is in their jurisdiction.

