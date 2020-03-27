Earlier this week, President Donald Trump mentioned the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as game-changers in the fight to subdue the coronavirus, more popularly known as COVID-19. But these drugs are not yet fully verified. When people learned about this claim, it resulted in hoarding these drugs.

In a desperate move to find a cure for everyone suffering from coronavirus, some countries like Algeria and Indonesia stockpiled chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. India even banned the export of the drug, hoping to use it for themselves. In New York, the state has procured 70,000 doses for a clinical trial along with another drug.

Possible dangers of the drugs

Although these drugs could help COVID-19 patients, there are certain precautions that one needs to consider before taking it. Self-medication is also not advised since it can be harmful to an individual. This happened to a couple in Arizona who took a different form of chloroquine thinking that this is the one they saw on TV. Instead of the drug, they ingested chloroquine that is used in aquariums. As a result, the man died while his wife was hospitalized.

Recent studies reveal that not all drugs are fit to be rehashed for another purpose. For the coronavirus many pharmacies are taking shortcuts to get a cure before the others. One problem with re-purposed drugs is that they are not as reliable compared to specifically made drugs for such complex diseases like COVID-19. For example, hydroxychloroquine can cause a drug-induced sudden cardiac death, and a combination of chloroquine and Kaletra, an HIV drug used as a coronavirus cure will cause abnormalities in the heart muscle. It will affect how long the heart recharges in between heartbeats.

Sources relate why chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are still under study despite the claims made by President Trump. The Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit medical organization made these claims that are opposite the so-called efficacy of these drugs that are now getting attention, that can be deadly for the patient as well.

Dr. Fauci's two cents about the drugs

According to Dr Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the comments of the president was not based on facts, and are not reliable. Experts are warning people taking an untested cure, and drugs that can be dangerous to them.

Daniel Brooks of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center in Phoenix commented, "the last thing that we want right now is to inundate our emergency departments with patients who believe they found a vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health."

The drug Chloroquine is given for lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. Just like many drugs like flu medicines and HIV retro-virals, it needs to be examined around the world to reduce its possible side effects. Human trials is also needed to ensure that the drug can work effectively for everyone.

